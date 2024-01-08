PODCAST: Defund the CBC! | Stand on Guard Ep 71
Jan.7, 2024: Stand on Guard Ep 71 with David Krayden
READ my article in The Post Millennial: CBC president to appear before Heritage Committee to explain job cuts, bonuses to executives; CBC receives $1.3 billion in taxpayer funding every year.
READ my article in The Post Millennial: Justin Trudeau’s plane breaks down while he vacations at Jamaican resort that used to be slave plantation; It took two military aircraft to get Trudeau and his family back to Canada.
WATCH PODCAST: Defund the CBC! | Stand on Guard Ep 71
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines the need to defund the CBC because Canada does not need a state broadcaster. David also encourages Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to follow up on his promise to defund the CBC.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
