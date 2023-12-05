PODCAST: David Interviewed on the Marc Patrone Radio Show
Dec. 5, 2023, Discussion of all the latest on current events in Canada and around the world.
SIGN THIS HOUSE OF COMMONS NON-CONFIDENCE PETITION:
Non-confidence petition sponsored by MP Michelle Ferreri. It's worth your time. Over 167,000 signatures now! Let's get it as high as possible before the 24. "We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to call for a vote of no confidence and a federal election 45 days following the vote."
WATCH PODCAST: David Interviewed on the Marc Patrone Radio Show
Today I was on @MARCPATRONESHOW radio show.
Discussion of all the latest on current events in Canada and around the world.
We discuss:
MAiD numbers no longer being recorded by Stats Can so we cannot track how many are committing suicide through Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying
COP28 in the Desert
Poilievre’s Housing Hell documentary
Will Trudeau take the walk in the snow?
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS FROM THE POST MILLENNIAL:
Pierre Poilievre's attacks on Trudeau's 'housing hell' resonate with Canadian voters. It now takes 66 percent of the average monthly income to make payments on the average single detached Canadian house.
Canadian statistics on government sponsored suicide mark cause of death as ailment patient suffered before they were euthanized. "In the database, the underlying cause of death is defined as the disease or injury that initiated the train of morbid events leading directly to death. As such, MAID deaths are coded to the underlying condition for which MAID was requested."
72% of Canadians want Trudeau gone: poll. More than 165,000 Canadians have signed a petition for a vote of non-confidence in the House of Commons against the minority Liberal government.
NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Christmas Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
Click here for new YouTube Membership options at similar levels
NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com
Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden