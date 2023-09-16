WATCH Countdown to Million Person March with Kamel El-Cheikh EXCLUSIVE Interview

David Krayden discusses the upcoming Million Person March for Children with Kamel El-Cheikh, slated for Wenesday Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. across Canada, local time.

Millions of parents and children are expected to express their strong opposition to gender ideology in the school system and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's insistence that the state, not parents, should raise children and parents should not even know, let along provide permission, if children decide to change their gender or pronouns.

Kamel says Trudeau, provinces and teachers unions will not destroy the lives of our children. #1MillionMarch4Children will unite people of all political persuasions and faiths, defend children and oppose gender ideology in the school systems. The march is a chance for parents to re-assert their parental rights over their children and to denounce teachers and politicians who say the state has the right to make life-changing decisions for Canada’s kids.

#1MillionMarch4Children Organizer Contact Info

Sept 20, 9:00 a.m.

Visit websites for locations:

