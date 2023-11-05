David Krayden discusses how the Conservative motion to axe the carbon tax has completely overwhelmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fragile coalition with the NDP, who now say they will vote with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The wild card is the Bloc. But win or lose, this vote will be the next domino to fall in Trudeau's carbon tax collapse.

Premier Moe from Saskatchewan was one of the first premiers calling on the Trudeau government for fair treatment, relief from the carbon tax, for all heating sources. He also points out the Trudeau Government heat pump program is smoke and mirrors since the Government of Canada’s own website says they do not work very well with temperatures under -15 C.

Joint Statement to axe the carbon tax completely signed by five Canadian Premiers including: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

