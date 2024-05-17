WATCH Butt Out Trudeau! | Stand on Guard Ep 132

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keeps inserting himself into areas of provincial responsibility like education and health and keeps interfering in the lives of Canadians by pushing his gender ideology on parents and children. Trudeau is also misrepresenting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's position on the notwithstanding clause and abortion.

If you're a parent fed up with your kids being fed gender ideology at school, CSIS sees you as a threat and could be spying on you check out my article…

READ The Post Millennial: CSIS suggests those who oppose gender ideology are a 'violent threat' in Canada. CSIS suggested that Canadians having issues with the gender ideology are driven by “beliefs stemming from misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, religious interpretations, conspiracy theories, or a generalized fear of sociocultural change.”

READ Human Events: KRAYDEN: Democrats can only win with Biden if they lock him in the basement and lock down America. “Americans wised up long ago to these already stale tactics and aren’t going to be taken again. They aren’t listening to MSNBC or the daily comedy skit hosted by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.”

