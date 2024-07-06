PODCAST: Britain Votes for the Uniparty Interview with Jim Ferguson: "You have a tyrant in your Parliament." | Stand on Guard Ep 153
July 6, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Britain Votes for the Uniparty: Reform UK Comes on Strong! with Jim Ferguson | Stand on Guard Ep 153
The Uniparty is dead; long live the Uniparty! The UK election results show how Britons were furious with the globalist Conservative government but didn't seem to realize that the Labour Party is just as devoted to the World Economic Forum. Freedom Train International founder Jim Ferguson sits down with David Krayden to discuss what the election results mean and how new Prime Minister Keir Starmer could lead Britain and NATO into a war with Russia.
