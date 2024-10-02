WATCH Bill C-293: A Canadian Farmer Speaks Out | Stand on Guard

Don't miss this interview with Canadian farmer Vicki Dutton as we discuss the perils of Trudeau's vegan legislation, Bill C-293, officially called the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act.

ARTICLE: Human Events: READ KRAYDEN: Vance won a tactical and strategic victory in this Twilight Zone vice presidential debate. "This debate was for people who don’t read The Post Millennial or Human Events; who don’t get their news commentary from social media’s proliferating number of conservative hosts."

Concerned about Bill C-293?

Send letter to MPs and Senators

One click Share this link https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/602

And/OR

Contact the @SenateCA.

Email: sencom@sen.parl.gc.ca

Phone: 1-800-267-7362

Find MPs and Senators contact info here: https://www.parl.ca/ (click on Senate/Senators or House/Members)

MORE INFO

Substack Article: Blendr News: A Closer Look at Bill C-293: Pandemic Prevention or Government Overreach?

STAND ON GUARD CLIP

The Food Professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois & Senator Pamela Wallin discuss Bill C-293, An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness. CLIP.

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

Trudeau's Weaponized Virtue Signaling EXPOSED: Liberals Redefine FREEDOM | Stand on Guard

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden