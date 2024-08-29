WATCH: Trudeau Projects His Own Failures on Poilievre | Stand on Guard

Justin Trudeau is LOOKING FOR THAT ACTING AWARD again. Here he is falsely claiming economic success for Canada while claiming the Opposition Conservatives want chaos!

NEWS ARTICLE

READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau has his cabinet in line but is losing control of regular MPs. Backbench caucus Members of Parliament have said they have grave concerns about a future without change in the Trudeau government.

