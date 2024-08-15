PODCAST & ARTICLE: LIVE from Ottawa Trial! Its LAWFARE ON THE FREEDOM CONVOY! | Stand on Guard
August 15, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Its LAWFARE ON THE FREEDOM CONVOY! | Stand on Guard
What, the Freedom Convoy trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich is still going? Wasn't this a mischief charge? Yeah, but this is all about trying to financially ruin two freedom fighters who fought against pandemic mandates.
CANADIAN NEWS ARTICLE
The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom truckers wanted 'slow roll' into downtown Ottawa—police demanded they park, creating gridlock, defense lawyers say. "It continues to show that my client was morally innocent of any criminal action.”
I watched the whole thing. Great news!
Thank you for all that you do. God bless.