PODCAST: America’s Most Terrifying Secret Out in the Open | Stand on Guard Ep 143
“That’s Treason!” Says Former Border Agent & Filmmaker; June 14, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH America’s Most Terrifying Secret Out in the Open. “That’s Treason!” Says Former Border Agent & Filmmaker| Stand on Guard Ep 143
In this episode of Stand on Guard David Krayden interviews former Customs and Border Protection agent J.J. Carrell who discusses his new documentary Treason where he reveals his shocking discovery. This is not being discussed by the corporate mainstream media anywhere today and the corruption of our institutions and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) what they are doing right out in the open is terrifying. Prepare to be shocked.
HOW DO YOU SUPPORT J.J. CARRELL
You can help JJ Carrell complete his documentary by pre-ordering the documentary here: https://thisistreason.com
Carrell’s X @JJCarrell14 & Give Send Go
Order JJ Carrell’s Book on Amazon: Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System
- Substack
NEWS ARTICLE
The Post Millennial: Biden admin has 'lost' 600,000 illegal immigrant children in the US: Former Deputy Border Patrol agent. "You understand the level of evil it has to be to lose 600,000 children?"
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
