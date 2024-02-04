PODCAST: Alberta's Danielle Smith Freaks Out Trudeau Liberals | Stand on Guard Ep 86
February 4, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Trudeau Liberals Freak Out Over Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith | Stand on Guard Ep 86
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reacted in such a bizarre fashion to new policies in Alberta. He also discusses how Trudeau continues to behave in an aggressive fashion in the House of Commons.
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
READ: Trudeau blames Tucker Carlson for Alberta's ban on child sex changes. "It is telling that the week after welcoming fire right-wing American conservative Tucker Carlson to her province to sit with him on stage, Danielle Smith has now moved forward with the most anti-LGBT policies of anywhere in the country."
READ My Article in the Post Millennial: Alberta Premier blocks sex changes for minors, bans men in women's sports. "Deciding whether or not to alter one's biological sex, making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one's biological sex, while still a youth, can severely limit that child's choices in the future."
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
I love listening to you! When I hear Justinidiot lisp it infuriates me . Nvr hated anyone b4 this ass soul !!
One thing though Polievre was confro ted about the lgbt...in schools for the young. He's answer was he wasn't getting involed ..its up to the provinces! Well if that's the case why have leader of a country ?
They’re upset at Tucker Carlson because he recommended that Canadians stop and look at the obvious: the Federal government hates Canada and all Canadians. They’re committing democide through the MAID program which they’re expanding to CHILDREN. They want to mutilate children by giving them cancer drugs to stop puberty and mutilate their bodies with surgeries. They’re poisoning their brains with gender confusion and sexualizing them at an early age. Destroying the country with uncontrolled immigration. Destroying the economy my eliminating domestic sources of energy. Starving Canadians by destroying the ability of farmers to make a living through excessive regulation and taxation. As an outsider, Tucker can see this. Canadians have been the proverbial frogs in the pot of water being heated up.