WATCH NEWS! Canada's Official Opposition Booted From Parliament By Trudeau's Partisan Speaker |Stand on Guard Ep 124

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden denounces the move by House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus Tuesday to remove Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre from Question Period. Poilievre was effectively highlighting extremism of the Trudeau Govt’s failed drug legalization policy in BC when the Speaker kicked him out. Poilievre said Trudeau and his drug policies were wacko and extremist. It was an outrageous double standard and act of partisanship by Canada’s Speaker when he removed the Official Leader of Opposition Pierre Poilievre.

Justin Trudeau said: “The leader of the Conservative Party is actively courting the support of groups with white nationalist views,” so ridiculous all Poilievre did was talk to some tax protestors on the side of the road on the weekend. When he is removed Trudeau and his minions continued to lie about Poilievre calling him names including “extremist” the exact same thing Poilievre was thrown out of Parliament for. The Speaker did NOT ask PMJT to withdraw his words or be removed from Parliament.

