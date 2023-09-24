Mother and her son walking down Wellington Street Sept 20, 2023, protesting on Canada’s Parliament Hill participating in the #1MillionMarch4Children

I don’t tend to be an optimist about Canada’s future. I look at this country under the Trudeau years and I see a nation embroiled in catastrophic government, evil policies and diabolical leadership. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left a sordid and repellent imprint upon Canadian society. He has pushed a euthanasia policy that offers “medical assistance” in suicide for anyone really who desires it. He has steadfastly defended an unrestricted abortion on demand policy that the prime minister views as just another means of birth control.

Trudeau is seizing control of communications through internet censorship with a three-pronged bill that would delight Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. And he promoted and funded gender ideology and created an LGBTQ “Pride season” “Action Plan” that threatens the indoctrinate and engulf the next generation.

This All-Faith Rally Could Be a Turning Point in Canadian History

WATCH #1MillionMarch4Children Ottawa Video Footage

Canada seems to be descending into a version of George Orwell’s dystopian vision of the future in 1984, which I am continuing to read in a George Orwell Podcast, exclusive to my Substack subscribers.

But I saw some hope this week at the #1MillionMarch4Children protest in Ottawa. It was only one of many such demonstrations held across Canada on Sept. 20 but it was perhaps more significant because it occurred in the nation’s capital.

I am here reporting on Parliament Hill Sept. 20, 2023, about the parental rights Million March

I have never seen parents of all faiths more united in their determination to tell the Trudeau government to stop treating their children like they are wards of the state while mothers and fathers are merely idle bystanders. It wasn’t just the numbers but the enthusiasm and the ferment belief that this protest would make a difference; that these voices would be heard.

In my recent article in the Epoch times, new polling data from Angus Reid provides evidence that there is solidarity for parental rights and against gender ideology indoctrination in the schoolroom. That the parents are not part of any radical fringe group that is dislocated from current thinking or political norm, they are the majority. Canadians also “feel there is a media fixation with transgender issues that give this subject “too much attention”. Three-in-five (60%) say this, an increase from 41 per cent who said the same in 2016.”

New polling data from Angus Reid released Sept. 19, 2023.

THE STATE USURPIING PARENTAL RIGHTS IN CANADA

The parents protesting said they will want to teach their children their religion and values they grew up in. In Canada, with the gender ideology run wild in our school systems the state is essentially saying back to these parents — No we will define religion for you. We will define what your religion actually teaches. Speakers at Ottawa’s parental rights protest said, “Stop telling us what our religion is all about.”

One speaker at the event said, “I am tired of the Trudeau government telling me how to interpret the Quran.” If Muslim students tried to opt out of the “Pride” activities in June this year, they were berated, humiliated, and received verbal abuse by teachers this year telling them if they did not participate, they were no longer welcome in Canada. These incidents of teachers abusing the students were recorded by the students themselves and were reported widely by Canadian independent media and international media.

Below is what Kamel El-Cheikh, the March Ottawa organizer shared with me on my Stand on Guard Podcast in July of this year. This is material purporting to tell Muslim students what to believe about their religion is being handed out in Ottawa schools.

What was just as interesting about the September 20th Ottawa march was how the counter-protest that day revealed the ideological poverty behind the aggressive support for the gender ideology movement. They shouted talking points about “transphobia,” most of them not even knowing what a phobia is and what it has to do with opposing the indoctrination of children. They screamed about parents exuding hatred when all they are doing is exhibiting love for their children and demonstrating the care and commitment that any good mother or father should possess for the children they raise, and teach, and nurture.

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, part of Canada's Trudeau coalition government, leads a union march where the union protestors said the parents protesting were "hateful". There were many official union flags and union LGBTQ official flags and signs at the aggressive counter-protest. on Sept. 20th in Ottawa.

And it was outrageous in the extreme these proponents of parental rights are called hateful by the mainstream media, Justin Trudeau, and the unions who have a new slogan, “No Space for Hate,” when they speak about parental rights, when anyone with a grain of political instruction should know that it is fascist and communist regimes that force children to serve the state, to disobey their parents if they wish and to turn them into the authorities if they believe their parents have strayed from political orthodoxy.

REALITY STRANGER THAN FICTION

The irony of this fact and this moment in history has made reality stranger than fiction. Within my George Orwell podcast, where I am reading his book 1984 currently, I came upon the section that is ringing true today in Canada and in many western democracies. It is not just fiction or prophecy; it is happening before our eyes and similar to California which has put through legislation where it is virtually against the law for parents to not provide “gender affirming care” and support or even question their children on their gender ideology choices.

In George Orwell’s 1984 book, part II, chapter 3, Orwell says: “The family could not actually be abolished and indeed people were encouraged to be fond of their children in almost the old-fashioned way. The children on the other hand were systematically turned against their parents and taught to spy on them and report their deviations. The family had become in effect an extension of the thought police it was a device by means of which everyone could be surrounded night and day by informers who knew him intimately.” LISTEN TO THIS QUOTE FROM MY GEORGE ORWELL PODCAST BELOW

In Canada, we too are living this same authoritarian dystopian nightmare as California and even 1984, because Canada has Bill C-4: An Act to amend the Criminal Code (conversion therapy) was unanimously passed in Parliament and implemented in January 2017, “to eradicate the harmful practice in late 2021, the Criminal Code sanctions came into force.” The bill “means that now, anyone who looks to subject someone of any age, consenting or not, to so-called conversion therapy could face up to five years in prison.”

This ill-thought-out legislation, Bill C-4, is what is now being used by the rainbow mafia, the school boards, the unions, the federal government, and several provinces to go against normal policies of “consent” for parents. It is the reason why the schools are choosing to NOT inform parents about children wanting to change their gender and to only aggressively provide “medical affirming” support at many schools across Canada.

How many times has this played out in history? It happened with the Stalinist Pioneers and Hitler’s Youth. This is what Orwell was likely thinking about when he wrote 1984.

But when group rights endorsed by the state supersede our individual rights and freedoms, when we allow it to be couched in talking points about “safety” and “protection” of children from their own parents, then we are in a dangerous place.

Still think comparing real-life in Canada to fictional 1984 is an exaggeration. Gross hyperbole?

Just listen to what Canada’s Prime Minister, union leaders, and the rainbow mafia are actually saying.

“Whose schools? Our schools. Whose kids? Our kids.” chant Marxists lock-step in line with Trudeau’s own talking points.

WOKE GONE WRONG

Many Canadians who watch CBC and only read government paid legacy media sources do not know is that increasingly Europeans and our trading partners no longer respect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeing him as the “Prince of Woke,” with the international media making fun of him, wherever he goes. A highly critical article of Canada ran in a recent Spanish language La Gaceta article with the headline, “Canada, The Woke Theme Park that Should Serve as a Cautionary Tale.” Even Great Britain’s The Telegraph, with a distribution reach of 4.7 million YouTube subscribers, recently released a documentary called Canada's woke nightmare: A warning to the West.

Trudeau, of course, has actually come right out and said that parents have no right to interfere in the classroom if children decide to change their gender or pronouns. He believes these parents are too “far right” to make decisions and that Muslims are being misled by “misinformation” and “disinformation” by the “American far right” on these issues.

On June 9, 2023, Trudeau said children do not need parental consent to transition their gender. He essentially said children transitioning to another gender with pronouns, puberty blockers or other medical treatments is “love,” and it needs to be “louder than hate.” and if teachers inform parents the children will not “feel safe”.

WATCH TRUDEAU SAY PARENTS DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO KNOW IF THEIR CHILDREN CHANGE GENDER AT SCHOOL

All left-wing parties, unions, and groups are echoing Trudeau’s own talking points. It is a re-occurring theme in Canada, aggressively promoted by Trudeau, and now openly chanted by Canada’s union leaders, New Democratic Party leader, Antifa thugs, and straight-out “seasoned” Marxist activists.

“Whose schools? Our schools. Whose kids? Our kids.” chant Marxists carrying banners in Toronto counter-protesting parents in the Million March for Children. the same sort of chant is echoed by all the aggressive rainbow coalition, lockstep in line with Trudeau’s own talking points.

WATCH VIDEO OF MARXISTS ECHOING THE SAME LIBERAL AND NDP TALKING POINTS CLAIMING CHILDREN DO NOT BELONG TO PARENTS

On a secret zoom meeting for Canadian union leaders, which was leaked to independent media including myself, Canada’s unions compromised themselves when they went so far as to openly call themselves “co-conspirators” and reveal their plans to bring in “seasoned” protesters to bully and intimidate parental rights protesters at the September 20th marches across Canada. There were discussions of recording license plates to scare parents. I reported this a week ago in The Post Millennial and in my Stand on Guard podcast.

This sort of rhetoric and open promotion of hate and even violence against parents and children objecting to gender ideology and the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum in the schools, as well as objections to the increasingly shocking drag shows accosting children at almost every public library and schools in Canada now; or parents demanding bathrooms be safe spaces for girls, these common sense requests are attacked on a daily basis now in Canada as “hateful”.

Part of the aggressive push for gender ideology and unrelenting LGBTQ propaganda in Canada is coming from the Canadian taxpayer funded $100 million federal “Pride Action Plan” fund which has made “Pride Month” and now “season” events so numerous that Trudeau is able to participate in a Pride Parade at least once a week, in every city across Canada. With seeming no self-awareness related to his massive carbon footprint in attending these events from coast to coast to coast.

It is symbolic that the Prime Minister’s office itself, on Ottawa’s Wellington St., flew the Pride flag ALL summer long. And the Liberal Party of Canada changed its X (formerly known as Twitter) logo from the traditional red to the Pride rainbow for the full “season”. Even Canada’s Treasury Department changed its official Government of Canada website branding to the rainbow logo, following the Liberal Party of Canada’s lead.

This is all part of the $100 million “Pride Action Plan” which seeks to convince as many government departments and private companies as possible to change their branding to the Pride rainbow. Even providing Government of Canada prepared and approved communications kits. The “Pride Action Plan” has multiple government social media accounts to distribute its messages and talking points.

Only recently this month, did the Liberal Party of Canada abandon its rainbow branding, changing the logo back to red. This regression back to the red logo, was in fact, after Trudeau came back to Canada following a disastrous G20 meeting hosted in India that severely damaged India-Canada relations, and from there Trudeau went to his meeting with his angry Liberal caucus Members of Parliament, not impressed with Trudeau Liberal poll numbers that are in free fall.

Coincidence the Liberal logo went red again after this meeting?

Trudeau at this year’s official Pride Season ceremonial raising of the Pride Flag on Parliament Hill, with his Status of Women Minister who oversees the $100 Million Pride Action Plan funding distribution.

School activities such as raising the “Pride” flag ceremony has been made mandatory in many schools across Canada, and many other activities are regular occurrences now with over-sexualized and even pornographic materials taught in the classrooms and available in the school libraries. This has exposed thousands of children to sexual trauma in schools across Canada. Groups such as Planned Parenthood are invited into the classroom where they “educate” the children using their highly explicit and pornographic material. Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) from Saskatchewan, a former RCMP officer with forensic training regarding sexual predators, revealed what is happening in Saskatchewan schools in her August podcast.

In an Ottawa Catholic school, Josh Alexander from Ottawa, said there are only two genders and that girls need to have their own bathroom. He was expelled and remains expelled from his school not able to finish his high school in a normal way. Alexander, otherwise known as @officialJosh_A on X (formerly known as Twitter) Alexander is suing his school and he has become a vocal activist and leader in the movement against gender ideology, starting a group for young people called “Save Canada.” Alexander was one of the youth activists leading the march in Ottawa.

Save Canada’s Josh Alexander leading the march in Ottawa on Sept 20th.

LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE

Pushing back on this barrage of insanity are the “Momma Bears” and Muslim mothers’ combined voices who rang out loud, clear and vociferously through the streets of Ottawa and all major cities and towns across Canada this week.

I was asked to be the master of ceremonies at the march in Ottawa. It was among the proudest days of my life.

“Leave the kids alone”. “No More Silence.”

Muslim mothers and the "Momma Bears" stand with Kamel El-Cheikh, one of Ottawa's key organizers; shoulder-to-shoulder they stood and marched united in the streets of Ottawa and Parliament Hill at the #1MillionMarch4Children

The parent protesters I met this week love their children. I found them to be ordinary Canadians who are just weary of being pounced on and demonized by the Trudeau government and the mainstream media. There is some cross-over from the Freedom Convoy protesters and those parents supporting parental rights.

Muslims now are also facing the same sort of divisive rhetoric and even outright racist verbal attacks from Trudeau and his allies that the Freedom Convoy faced last year. Within the crowds of protesters, there was even a sign carried by a Muslim parent seen below echoing the same slogan as last year: “Mandate Freedom.”

The Ottawa Protest & March Video

Parents and grandparents with children protested against gender ideology being forced on them in Canadian Schools. The parents and children took Parliament Hill as counter-protestors were held back on the other side of Wellington Street. To see & hear the march watch it in our video we have provided at the top of this Substack article.

I was asked to be the master of ceremonies at the march in Ottawa. It was among the proudest days of my life. It was exhilarating and satisfying to introduce so many gifted and passionate guest speakers who all spoke with eloquence about the need to say NO right now — today — to further state intrusion and to take back our children and our country.

I was the Master of Ceremonies at the Ottawa #1MillionMarch4Children.

1 MILLION MARCH 4 CHILDREN MAP: PROTESTS WHERE THEY TOOK PLACE ACROSS CANADA

Numbers are still being calculated, but this is what the map looks like across Canada.

Websites www.handsoffourkids.ca and www.1millionmarch4children.com posted regular updates and resources. Parents registered their marches at these sites.

CAN THE WOKE CRAZINESS BE BEAT IN CANADA?

To see Muslims rise up along-side evangelical Christians, Roman Catholics, Hindus, Sikhs and others is not only the birth of a new freedom in Canada but the beginning of the end of identity politics in Canada and perhaps a turning point for the nation.

This is what the Ottawa #1MillionMarch4Children looked like going down the streets of Elgin and Gloucester in Ottawa on Sept. 20, 2023. I estimate likely 10,000 demonstrators or more, parents, grandparents, all with children, during this peak period. To see & hear the march, watch it in our video we have provided at the top of this Substack article.

Is this the beginning of a new political realignment in Canada forged due to Trudeau Liberals aggressive woke policies interfering in our day-to-day family life, personal privacy and safety?

For me, September 20th is a glimpse of what the future could be if Canada fulfills its promise to be not a woke nightmare but that “shining city of the hill” as President Ronald Reagan often described America.

It certainly appears that Justin Trudeau and his woke rainbow coalition may have hit their political Rubicon by continuing to aggressively push gender ideology in the schools and saying parents should not be consulted if children change their gender.

Trudeau is now effectively alienating and losing his identity politics base, one identity group at a time. Another poll July 26, 2023, showed how the new immigrant vote is leaving Trudeau more quickly than those born in Canada. This is bad news for Trudeau Liberals but good news for the winds of change indicating a tidal change could be coming in Canada’s voting patterns.

Kamel El-Cheikh, key Ottawa organizer, speaking to protestors supporting parental rights at the Ottawa #1MillionMarch4Children. “We’re only getting started,” he said to terrific cheers on Ottawa’s Wellington Street. Watch some of the comments from El-Cheik’s speech here and here.

BREAKING: POLITICAL TIDE TURNING IN REAL TIME

The newest poll by Ekos released last week is showing in real time that the Liberals have fallen an incredible full 18 points and the Conservatives have gained a full 22 points in the province of British Columbia. In BC the Liberals are now in 4th party status below the Green party. Trudeau is taking the Liberals to unforeseen depths, started as third party status in opposition, when he went into politics, but never have the Liberals been in fourth party status below the Green Party. In the Atlantic the Liberals are also tanking.

A lot of this is related to the real costs of the carbon tax, another woke policy gone wrong, that is taxing Canadians, punishing us for “environment” and “climate change” while the reality is people cannot afford to drive to work or pay for groceries anymore. Actual cost of gas at the pump in the Atlantic’s Prince Edward Island is over $1.85 per litre, and in British Columbia, due to additional provincial carbon tax, is reportedly now over $2.00 per litre. And there is no relief in sight as the carbon tax continues to increase on a regular basis. This carbon tax, which is a cumulative cost at every level to farmers, processing and shipping is one of the biggest causes Canada’s food inflation that is out of control. Rebate cheques from the Government of Canada for the carbon tax or inflation are a pittance compared to the real costs and impacts on every-day Canadians and their families.

But I believe these woke social policies are also driving this reversal of fortune for the Trudeau Liberals. On the street new immigrants were telling me, if things do not improve soon, they are considering leaving Canada because of Trudeau’s dictatorial style and what is happening in the schools. They left their countries to live in freedom and they have been grossly disappointed with the Canadian experience and are afraid of where Canada is heading with this militant woke policies. They have seen these things before, and they know where it leads can be very dangerous.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and the official leader of the opposition, and Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, are both now courting the new immigrants and the Freedom Convoy coalition on these family value issues. So far, it seems Poilievre is the one making the dramatic gains on all issues, including parental rights, not Bernier. But if Poilievre does not come out strong enough and quickly enough committing to making change on this issue, he will lose that core support.

THE FUTURE

Leading up to the march across Canada, some Premiers such as New Brunswick’s Premier Blaine Higgs, Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe have begun to push back with legislation protecting parental rights and girls’ privacy in bathrooms. Ontario’s own Premier Doug Ford and his education minister have made some comments about parental rights as well recently. Quebec’s Premier Legault even ruled out “mixed gender bathrooms” in schools in mid-September.

The march provided me with a healthy dose of optimism. and a growing certainty that all of my work and that of others on behalf of liberty has not been in vain.

With so much evil on the horizon and so many attacks against our freedom on the radar, it is a very good feeling indeed.

WATCH David Krayden on Redacted Reports On #1MillionMarch4Children .

WATCH "We are the Majority": Canadian Parents & Children on the March in Canada

