THE BACKGROUND BEHIND MY INTERVIEW WITH SEYMOUR HERSH

I read the Seymour Hersh expose How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline with great interest. I thought his investigative report sounded both credible and obvious.

WATCH HERSH VIDEO CLIP: “Can’t stop truth from coming,” says Seymour Hersh on his recent explosive story about the U.S. blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Finding legendary investigate and Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Seymour Hersh, however, was no easy matter!

But surprise, surprise, I tracked down a phone number and he answered his landline in Washington.

I thought for a minute that I had some other Seymour Hersh but he set me right immediately, saying, “You got him.”

Seymour Hersh interview with David Krayden Friday, February 24, 2023.

I have always admired Hersh’s work; he has the guts and honesty to write the truth, taking on government corruption when no one else will.

The more I analyze it, the more I believe he’s dead on about Biden blowing up Nord Stream and I wanted to interview him on this important story.

There were only 4 other interviews I could find since he released his bombshell and I am the first Canadian journalist to interview him on the Nord Stream story.

U.S. & CANADA FUNDING FOR UKRAINE TO DATE

While Canada has sent Ukraine over $1.32 billion combined in military and humanitarian aid. The United States has sent approximately $100 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. And there appears to be no end in sight and no talk of peace negotiations when the western leaders are asked.

I published a 2 part series for the Western Standard on the interview.

From my video interview with Seymour Hersh the Biden administration, these are the characters he calls “Winken, Blinken, and Nod”. Photos from Seymour Hersh’s Substack article: Victoria Nuland, Anthony Blinken, and Jake Sullivan (L to R).

WATCH HERSH VIDEO CLIP: “Question now is who is going to be the first country to leave NATO?…Biden was afraid [Europe] would not support him more in Ukraine because of the gas. So he knocks off the gas. And that’s what he did.”

WATCH HERSH VIDEO CLIP: “I’m getting a lot of calls from Germany. The price of heating is 5 times more. Sometimes even more. It’s going up like crazy…Joe Biden would throw them to the wind...and cut off the chances of Russia weaponizing its gas to tell Europe don’t support. By doing that he blew it up so they [Germany] couldn’t waver. He didn’t trust them enough not to waver…”