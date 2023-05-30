Reading much of the media reports the day after Premier Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) defeated Rachel Notley’s New Democrats in the Alberta provincial election, one is transfixed by how so many journalists continue to spin the story like they were working for the NDP and not at least aspiring to be objective reporters.

Danielle Smith called her victory the “Miracle on the Prairies” quoting iconic former Premier Ralph Klein.

Smith won a convincing victory, 50 seats to the Notleys 37 at the time of this writing. Yes, the NDP did very well indeed in Edmonton but governments are not chosen by this frigid grey city in the northern Alberta that is now apparently largely populated by angry government workers and a woke citizenry that seems to have been transplanted from Toronto. CTV News could barely contain their glee over the NDP capturing Edmonton as it continues to transform this city into the Leningrad of Canadian politics.

But the UCP triumphed in the rest of the province and even fared better than expected in Calgary. Perhaps the primary reason she didn’t get the landslide that she could have was just how too many people have poor memories over just how bad a premier Rachel Notley had been.

While the results were coming in, the election analysis was all about how it was so important for Smith to perform exceptionally well or else her leadership could be under immediate review, especially with these “Take back Alberta” dinosaurs — who apparently still think a woman’s place is in the home, according to one jaundiced commentator — nipping at her heels.

Nary a word about Notley needing to step down after two failed attempts to become premier again. She was just so heroic for merely being there!

This account from the Toronto Star — an increasingly isolated journal of opinion that still sees itself as a national newspaper — reads like a paraody of bad election night reporting as disappointed NDP faithful hold forth.

Typical mainstream media coverage from the election night and next day, skipping the majority government win for Danielle Smith and the UCP.

We learn of one, Laura Penner, who is apparently fraught with concern over return of the UCP to power.

“Penner, a trans woman, said she’s an advocate for coverage of intersex and trans-related surgeries and is worried the UCP will find ways to roll back trans rights if elected. ‘If they start reversing trans rights, I feel like we need to gather people around to literally stop them from even getting in … it’s a human rights issue,’ she said”

Just what does this mean? Less than 1% of the population should hold the rest of the electorate hostage? Trans activists should seal off the Alberta legislator and declare a dictatorship of the transgender? This is foolish talk that should never have made into any media outlet.

The Star also quotes, Stephen Faust, who brings this insightful analysis to the NDP’s defeat.

“‘It’s definitely a bummer,’ he said. ‘It’s probably going to be four more years of chaos and bleak public spending. I think it’s going to be detrimental to the province.’”

I haven’t heard anyone talk like that since watching a 1970s flick.

For her part, Notley did her best to put a positive spin on the socialist thrashing, suggesting her party was reaching new heights of popularity and forgetting that she was once premier from 2015-2019.

“I'm very pleased that we we will be welcoming at least 10 more MLAs to our caucus who will form part of the largest official opposition this province has ever seen in its history.”

But Smith showed the province, the country and — who knows — the world who was boss and which party had emerged victorious in the election. And she brought it home to who is the most visceral and obvious enemy of Alberta: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We have been made aware that in the coming weeks Justin Trudeau is planning on bringing forward new restrictions on electricity generation from natural gas that will not only massively increase your power bills but will also endanger the integrity and reliability of our entire power grid which we rely on during our cold and dark Alberta winters.”

“In addition the prime minister is already ready to introduce a de facto production cap on our oil and gas sector that if implemented will result in tens of thousands of jobs lost tens of billions in lost investment damage our province's fiscal position and bring economic hardship to Albertans.”

“As Premier I cannot under any circumstances allow these federal policies to be inflicted upon Albertans. I simply can't and I won't.”

No, she can’t in good faith deliver Alberta up to the Trudeau government as a sacrificial lamb to the prime minister’s climate change religion. And you can bet your life, she will fight him and she has both the moral duty and the Constitutional right to do so.

Like his father before him, who tried to impose the completely irrational and unconstitutional National Energy Program on Alberta, Justin Trudeau wants to punish Alberta for possessing fossil fuels and impose an absurd green energy program on the province in order to satiate those clinging to their climate change hysteria. Now he’s not just after oil but natural gas.

Alberta is in stable hands. Smith will continue to implement the Alberta Sovereignty Act as she molds a strong Alberta within a country that can only remain united by recognizing the validity and earnest need for provincial autonomy over traditionally-recognized sectors. This country has always been too vast, varied and complicated to be run by prime ministers in Ottawa who often has little comprehension or tolerance of issues and needs outside of their diminutive political zones of operation.

The liberal media will have to deal with that reality.

WATCH Danielle Smith warns Trudeau in Victory Speech (full speech)

