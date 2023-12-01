CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Articles in The Post Millennial: 'We need to reclaim our democracies': Christine Anderson, Eva Vlaardingerbroek urge Canadians to fight globalism. "This whole tour has been about making it my business. It's also about getting involved in your municipality, at the local level, the school boards … we need to reclaim our democracies."

BREAKING: Prosecution in freedom trucker trial admits protest wasn’t 'violent'. "We’re not saying that the Freedom Convoy was violent," crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court.

It was a profound pleasure to participate in the Make It Your Business Ottawa event with Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson and Dutch pundit Eva Vlaardingerbroek and many local freedom fighters.

I put my heart and soul into this speech and after a horrible November of tremendous personal loss it was a joyful way to end the month.

WATCH PODCAST: Making it My Business with Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek

WOKE MOB TRIED TO CANCEL THE EVENT

The event was almost cancelled when some woke activists in Ottawa learned it was taking place at a local hotel. The new venue was found, booked, and organized in less than a day organizer Stacey Kauder said on her @X (formerly known as Twitter).

Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) and Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) with Trinity Productions event organizers Stacey Kauder (@StaceyKauder) and Beth Nodwell (@BethanNodwell)

Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) with organizer and host Beth Nodwell (@BethanNodwell)

Chris Barber (@CBTruckingltd) with Chris Dacey (@chrisdacey) . Chris took this photo of the large crowd in attendance in spite of the last-minute venue change.

PHOTO DIARY OF THE EVENT

Meeting Christine Anderson was a pleasure.

WATCH FULL VID: Comedy sketch here on my Substack from Justin Trudeau impersonator John Julian Stetch. Follow him on @X (formerly known as Twitter) @JohnStetch.

It Freedom fighters go global in Ottawa. I am here talking to Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar ) from Holland on the left and on the right I am with Freedom Convoy Trucker on trial Chis Barber and we both met Jim Ferguson from the United Kingdom (@JimFergusonUK).

Speakers at the event included Pastor Hildebrand (@aylmerpastor); Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) and Eddie Cornell (@Vets4FreeCanada).

With fellow speakers & Freedom Fighters at the event. Picture from Natasha Graham.

Speakers at the event included: Lisa Robinson (@LifelibertyLisa); Maggie Brau (@MaggieHopeBrau1); and Natasha Graham (@NatashaMontreal)

