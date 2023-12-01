Making it My Business with Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek | Stand on Guard Ep 57
November 30, 2023: Stand on Guard Ep 57 with David Krayden
My Articles in The Post Millennial:
'We need to reclaim our democracies': Christine Anderson, Eva Vlaardingerbroek urge Canadians to fight globalism. "This whole tour has been about making it my business. It's also about getting involved in your municipality, at the local level, the school boards … we need to reclaim our democracies."
BREAKING: Prosecution in freedom trucker trial admits protest wasn’t 'violent'. "We’re not saying that the Freedom Convoy was violent," crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court.
It was a profound pleasure to participate in the Make It Your Business Ottawa event with Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson and Dutch pundit Eva Vlaardingerbroek and many local freedom fighters.
I put my heart and soul into this speech and after a horrible November of tremendous personal loss it was a joyful way to end the month.
Making it My Business with Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek
WOKE MOB TRIED TO CANCEL THE EVENT
The event was almost cancelled when some woke activists in Ottawa learned it was taking place at a local hotel. The new venue was found, booked, and organized in less than a day organizer Stacey Kauder said on her @X (formerly known as Twitter).
PHOTO DIARY OF THE EVENT
Comedy sketch here on my Substack from Justin Trudeau impersonator John Julian Stetch.
