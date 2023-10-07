David Krayden on Stand on Guard discusses how the carbon tax is becoming a political liability for the Trudeau Government and how one Liberal Member of Parliament, Ken McDonald from Newfoundland and Labrador, supported a Conservative motion to axe the tax. The heat is rising on Liberal MPs with their own constituents who cannot afford food or to heat their homes. He will be joined by others who are worried about losing their seats in the House of Commons.

WATCH PODCAST: Revolt Against Trudeau Underway Over Carbon Tax

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

