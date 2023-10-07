Liberal Revolt Against Trudeau Underway Over Carbon Tax | Stand on Guard Ep 36
October 7, 2023: Stand on Guard with David Krayden
David Krayden on Stand on Guard discusses how the carbon tax is becoming a political liability for the Trudeau Government and how one Liberal Member of Parliament, Ken McDonald from Newfoundland and Labrador, supported a Conservative motion to axe the tax. The heat is rising on Liberal MPs with their own constituents who cannot afford food or to heat their homes. He will be joined by others who are worried about losing their seats in the House of Commons.
Canadian politics is proving to be an absolute farce!!! I don't what its going to take to wake this country up but...ppl still have no f in clue wtf is going on!! Truly I can not except the fact that there is nothing WE can do about it! The government works for us & there's no protection for the ppl! Just STFU and take it like a true Canadian 😔😭😤. Its not right to be a political hostage in you own country!!