Listen to @MikeSmythNews radio on Vancouver’s News Talk 980 CKNW on my substack. I discuss my Western Standard take on the Liberal-NDP coalition which is an alliance from hell. I explained that the NDP today is in such close proximity to the Liberal Party in philosophy and policy that it might just as well send all of its members across the floor to formally join the government ranks (www.westernstandardonline.com).

This is a mistake both for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and for Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It will cause rifts and fractures in both of the parties’ caucuses in coming days. Will it mean the end of the NDP?

You can read my column here.

A NDP supporter Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) debated me, extolling the virtues of the deal that I think will likely kill the NDP politically.

