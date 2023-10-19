Lead Witness Against Freedom Convoy Zexi Li in Tears When Caught in Contradictions |Stand on Guard Ep 39
October 19, 2023: Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Lead plaintiff against Canadian Freedom Convoy leaves court in tears after contradicting previous testimony. She caught flack for repeatedly calling the Freedom Convoy protest an “occupation.”
Prosecutors’ witness in freedom truckers trial is part of $300 million class action lawsuit against convoy. She claimed to have smelled "unusual" scents in the downtown core that included "exhaust," "weed" and "cigarette smoke."
David, I watch your podcast earlier on this "witness" there's a deeper story for certain. Question: would you explain to folks what happens to a "witness" in two proceedings, same matter, whose testimony contradics answers? Is there any chance for a judge to rule..Thanks