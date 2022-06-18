Krayden's Right Weekly Roundup (June 18, 2022)
By David Krayden
Welcome to Krayden’s Right with David Krayden. A round up of the latest news you need to know.
KRAYDEN: Train wreck Freeland calls Poilievre 'economically illiterate' as she tries to replace Trudeau | Features | westernstandard.news
Freeland was talking money, but she was also talking Liberal leadership as she envisions herself as the natural heir to an increasingly desultory Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
KRAYDEN: Biden running against Trudeau for worst western leader | Editorials | westernstandard.news
Biden has been digging a pit ever since his inauguration when he began issuing executive orders that set the stage for losing energy independence, inflation, an open southern border and
KRAYDEN: Bought off Ottawa media corps in Trudeau’s pocket | Editorials | westernstandard.news
The Trudeau government has a unique strategy to mute and muffle the media. It’s a combination of the carrot and the stick. The carrot is government subsidies.
KRAYDEN: J6 Committee Worse Than HUAC: Just Gives a Bunch of Losers Some Primetime Glow
There is probably no more eviscerated committee birthed by the House of Representatives than the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC).
David Krayden interviewed by Fox News on Ottawa's Parliament Hill during Freedom Convoy protests Feb. 2022.