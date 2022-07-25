Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup. On my Krayden’s Right broadcast and in this newsletter this week I looked into some developing stories that reveal our food system in Canada and the world could be under threat:

I livestreamed a report from the Freedom protest this weekend in Ottawa on my Krayden’s Right Broadcast where the Freedom Fighters go Dutch supporting farmers from Holland are having up to 50% of their fertilizer banned in a massive way.

These world events could be indicating that “We Are Living in the Great Leap Forward — Into Hell” where I explore how ideologues have done this before and how it could be happening again in Human Events.

Here in Canada Trudeau expects our own farmers to live off his BS, not fertilizer in the www.westernstandard.news.

In US News, Biden Ignores Every Emergency Except the Phony One in Human Events.

The food we eat and the farmers who produce it is so important that I did a second broadcast about Trudeau imposing the same fertilizer policies on Canadian farmers that are being protested in Holland and Europe and why this matters to you and I and everyone who eats food.

There was a protest at the Dutch Embassy and Parliament Hill in Ottawa Sat., July 23, part of a Canada nation wide protest to support Dutch farmers in Holland who have been protesting fertilizer limits that could put their farms out of business.

Watch my broadcast (click above) from Ottawa this Saturday showcasing the Freedom Fighters supporting the Dutch farmers (12 min). You won’t see this anywhere on the mainstream media.

Protests and convoys were held across Canada on Saturday by the #FreedomConvoy supporters. The Ottawa Freedom Fighters support the Dutch farmers who are fighting fertilizer mandates taking away their ability to grow food that will make many farms in Holland and the EU go broke, causing over 35% less food to be grown.

Canada is imposing the same policies on our farmers, plus Canada is the only G7 country that has also put in place a tariff on our farmers’ fertilizer. So Canadian farmers are being hit with double trouble.

Your Weekly Roundup of the News that Matters with David Krayden.

Click above for my YouTube broadcast on farmers and our food system under threat.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

KRAYDEN: We Are Living in the Great Leap Forward — Into Hell | Human Events

The interfering state in these western nations is moving in on these farmers’ land, lives, and destiny.

humanevents.com

US NEWS

KRAYDEN: Biden Ignores Every Emergency Except the Phony One | Human Events

Why hasn’t Biden felt any similar sense of urgency for the real emergencies in America?

humanevents.com

David interviewing a protestor in Ottawa July 2022.