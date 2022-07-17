Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup. On my Krayden’s Right broadcast and in this newsletter this week I looked into:

Mandatory COVID testing at airports - it’s coming back believe it or not.

How Trudeau and Horgan know the health care system is running out of gas. How can the federal government pay more they don’t have enough for our military commitments?

How the Mainstream media created Stampede story to inflate Trudeau’s ego.

And in US news Biden demands Gas Stations Must Drop Price Of Fuel – While He Ships Our Oil To China

Trudeau's ArriveCan Airport Scandal

For #TrudeauTheTyrant the COVID pandemic will never be over as long as he can continue to trample over our freedoms with it. This is Trudeau’s #arrivecan airport scandal. I talk about this in my Western Standard column “Mandatory COVID testing at airports - airheads just want control.”

CANADIAN NEWS

“Do you think you’ve seen the last of masking in the grocery stores, gyms closed and restaurants shuttered?”

“Trudeau has never had a good rapport at the Stampede and has always looked pretty damned awkward in a cowboy hat.”

“Trudeau isn’t concerned about health care. He is obsessed with climate change, gender identity and the alleged white supremacists who lurks under every Freedom Convoy bed”

US NEWS

US NEWS: Biden Says Gas Stations Must Drop Price Of Fuel -- While He Ships Our Oil To China

By David Krayden (Exclusive to Krayden’s Right Substack)

