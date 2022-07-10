“Keeping Tamara Lich in jail proves she’s Trudeau’s political prisoner.” - David Krayden

It was a busy week and very difficult with Rogers being down at the same time that the Tamara Lich bail decision was announced in Ottawa.

I was there at the courthouse on Friday, July 8, when the judge gave his decision, where spoke to Tamara’s supporters who were were understandably very upset. Many were crying. Watch my YouTube broadcast to see the interview and what was happening outside the court.

You won’t see this anywhere on the mainstream news.

My YouTube Broadcast

Click above for the July 8, 2022 Krayden’s Right Broadcast: Keeping Tamara Lich in prison proves she is Trudeau’s political prisoner

Ottawa’s political prisoner Tamara Lich

My Tweet from that day: “Today’s decision to keep Tamara Lich in jail is a gross injustice and represents the politicization of justice in Canada. Tamara Lich has become a political prisoner. Protests will continue until she is released.”

David Krayden interviewing Tamara Lich supporters outside the Ottawa courthouse July 8, 2022 and chalk rendering in front of Canada's Parliament July 1 Canada Day: "Free Tamara. Free Pat King. Political Prisoners."

My Column in the Western Standard

WESTERN STANDARD: Keeping Tamara Lich in jail proves she’s Trudeau’s Political Prisoner | Opinion | westernstandard.news by David Krayden

“What did Lich do to deserve prison in the first place anyway? She organized a peaceful protest that provoked an authoritarian government to get violent”

www.westernstandard.news

WESTERN STANDARD ARTICLE: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is denied bail, will remain in custody | News | westernstandard.news by Matthew Horwood

The Justice of the Peace said Lich’s detention is “necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice,” and said her decision to meet with a fellow convoy organizer shows

www.westernstandard.news

CANADIAN NEWS

WESTERN STANDARD ARTICLE: Border restrictions for unvaccinated truck drivers continue wreaking havoc on farmers, consumers | News | westernstandard.news by Matthew Horwood

Unvaccinated foreign national truck drivers are still being denied entry into Canada, which one agri-food consultant says is driving up costs for farmers and threatening to put them out of

www.westernstandard.news

WESTERN STANDARD: KRAYDEN: Justin Trudeau should be inspired by Boris Johnson and resign | Opinion | westernstandard.news by David Krayden

“He is entirely dispensable. So what is he still doing here?”

www.westernstandard.news

WESTERN STANDARD: KRAYDEN: No, we’re not gonna take it — every nine months, keep your COVID vax | Opinion | westernstandard.news by David Krayden

“Are you as sick of this as I am? You know if the opposition parties are calling for it in Ontario, then Premier Doug Ford won’t be far behind.”

www.westernstandard.news

Danielle Smith is experiencing a political resurrection, while Michelle Rempel Garner who has went full woke is seeing her political career sunset.

WESTERN STANDARD: KRAYDEN: Michelle Rempel Garner could become the Liz Cheney of Canadian politics | Opinion | westernstandard.news by David Krayden

Read my column: Michelle Rempel Garner’s decision to support Patrick Brown left me dumbfounded. There can be no political gain for her in this. In contrast, Danielle Smith has been having a political resurrection because she is listening to the people. She has also been through a lot. The same things all of us are experiencing: being fired because of cancel culture, her restaurant closed during the pandemic. Because of what she has learned through the school of hard knocks and because she is listening to the people of Alberta she may become the next Premier of Alberta.

www.westernstandard.news

David Krayden interviewed by Fox News on Ottawa's Parliament Hill during Freedom Convoy protests Feb. 2022.