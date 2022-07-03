Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right.

I had a great interview with anti-lockdown king Chris Scott after some troubles getting together. Had to conduct the interview from the porch of my house after a red eye flight back to Ottawa.

CANADIAN NEWS

VIDEO KRAYDEN: Exclusive Interview with Chris Scott from the Whistle Stop Cafe calls Trudeau “spoiled brat,” says he knows why Tamara Lich rearrested.

Whistle Stop Cafe owner and lockdown opponent Chris Scott tells me why #Trudeaudictatorship must be stopped in exclusive interview.

Watch Video Interview here

CANADIAN NEWS: Western Standard Column

Freedom Fighter Chris Scott from the Whistle Stop Cafe arrested earlier this year.

COLUMN: KRAYDEN: Chris Scott calls Trudeau “spoiled brat,” says he knows why Tamara Lich rearrested | Opinion | westernstandard.news

By David Krayden

“When the Crown prosecutor can throw you in jail on a whim and prevent you from participating in events or celebrating Canada Day, that’s disgusting,”

www.westernstandard.news

CANADA DAY IN OTTAWA

Free Tamara. Free Pat. Political Prisoners. In front of Canada's Parliament Hill on Canada Day, July 1, 2022.

This is Canada Day message to @JimWatsonOttawa & @JustinTrudeau & the world from the Freedom protestors. It was written before the chalk artists were fined over $1,000 and wiped out by the @OttawaPolice overnight.



#freedom #FreeTamaraLich https://t.co/oYGq9DbvEe

10:49 PM - 2 Jul 2022

Freedom protestors return to Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations | Canadian News | westernstandard.news

By Matthew Horwood

While Ottawa Police prevented any convoys from occupying the city, thousands of Freedom protestors gathered in front of Parliament Hill and marched through the downtown core.

www.westernstandard.news

Great picture of veteran #JamesTopp by Yan Parisien, after Topp’s incredible journey for freedom across Canada that cumulated at Canada’s war memorial in Ottawa, June 30, 2022.

MORE CANADIAN NEWS

KRAYDEN: Trudeau continues to be a bald-faced hypocrite | Opinion | westernstandard.news

“Trudeau loves to appear on the world stage. And the key word is stage. He’s an actor after all.”

www.westernstandard.news

US NEWS

KRAYDEN: J6 Hearings Have Gone From Stalinist Show Trial to Monty Python Sketch

She was a cypher in the administration of President Donald Trump and apparently didn’t get anything she wanted after its demise. Now she’s telling some tall tales.

humanevents.com

KRAYDEN: Lindsey Graham: The RINO Who Keeps Telling You He’s Really a Principled Conservative

How many times will Sen. Lindsey Graham convince us he’s a conservative and then run off into the sunset like the RINO he is?

humanevents.com

Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Make sure to subscribe to my new YouTube channel Krayden’s Right with David Krayden. I have launched this channel as a broadcast I want to use to support my independent journalism.

Please like, share, and subscribe to the YouTube Channel with your friends and family to help me grow the broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1ED4fuuXo07MoobImXavaQ

Contact me with story ideas, tips, and ideas for my broadcast and column:

Twitter: @davidkrayden

E-mail: dkrayden@westernstandard.news

Thanks for your support!