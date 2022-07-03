Krayden's Right Weekly Roundup (July 2, 2022)
by David Krayden
I had a great interview with anti-lockdown king Chris Scott after some troubles getting together. Had to conduct the interview from the porch of my house after a red eye flight back to Ottawa.
CANADIAN NEWS
VIDEO KRAYDEN: Exclusive Interview with Chris Scott from the Whistle Stop Cafe calls Trudeau “spoiled brat,” says he knows why Tamara Lich rearrested.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner and lockdown opponent Chris Scott tells me why #Trudeaudictatorship must be stopped in exclusive interview.
CANADIAN NEWS: Western Standard Column
Freedom Fighter Chris Scott from the Whistle Stop Cafe arrested earlier this year.
COLUMN: KRAYDEN: Chris Scott calls Trudeau “spoiled brat,” says he knows why Tamara Lich rearrested | Opinion | westernstandard.news
“When the Crown prosecutor can throw you in jail on a whim and prevent you from participating in events or celebrating Canada Day, that’s disgusting,”
CANADA DAY IN OTTAWA
Free Tamara. Free Pat. Political Prisoners. In front of Canada's Parliament Hill on Canada Day, July 1, 2022.
This is Canada Day message to @JimWatsonOttawa & @JustinTrudeau & the world from the Freedom protestors. It was written before the chalk artists were fined over $1,000 and wiped out by the @OttawaPolice overnight.
#freedom #FreeTamaraLich https://t.co/oYGq9DbvEe
Freedom protestors return to Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations | Canadian News | westernstandard.news
While Ottawa Police prevented any convoys from occupying the city, thousands of Freedom protestors gathered in front of Parliament Hill and marched through the downtown core.
Great picture of veteran #JamesTopp by Yan Parisien, after Topp’s incredible journey for freedom across Canada that cumulated at Canada’s war memorial in Ottawa, June 30, 2022.
MORE CANADIAN NEWS
KRAYDEN: Trudeau continues to be a bald-faced hypocrite | Opinion | westernstandard.news
“Trudeau loves to appear on the world stage. And the key word is stage. He’s an actor after all.”
US NEWS
KRAYDEN: J6 Hearings Have Gone From Stalinist Show Trial to Monty Python Sketch
She was a cypher in the administration of President Donald Trump and apparently didn’t get anything she wanted after its demise. Now she’s telling some tall tales.
KRAYDEN: Lindsey Graham: The RINO Who Keeps Telling You He’s Really a Principled Conservative
How many times will Sen. Lindsey Graham convince us he’s a conservative and then run off into the sunset like the RINO he is?
