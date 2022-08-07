Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup. On my Krayden’s Right broadcast and in this newsletter this week I looked into:

Watch the broadcast below where I was fortunate to get an exclusive interview with Gerry Ritz, Canada’s former agriculture Minister where we discuss how no farmers, means no food and what could be next on the Trudeau Government agenda with their war on farmers.

Also how international diplomacy in the hands of enfeebled old men like U.S. President Joe Biden and intellectual lightweights like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be leading us to a nuclear confrontation with Russia and China. Surprisingly, the head of the United Nations seems to agree.

Like his father before him, is Trudeau deciding his future during his Costa Rica getaway?

And in the US news the Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting as the Democratic Inquisitor in Chief.

CANADIAN NEWS

US NEWS

