2022-07-08-Krayden's Right Broadcast 3

The decision to keep Tamara Lich in jail is a gross injustice and represents the politicization of justice in Canada. Tamara Lich has become a political prisoner.

What did Lich do to deserve prison in the first place anyway? She organized a peaceful protest that provoked an authoritarian government to get violent.

Protests will continue until she and Pat King are released.

Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Make sure to subscribe to my new YouTube channel Krayden’s Right with David Krayden. I have launched this channel as a broadcast I want to use to support my independent journalism.

Please like, share, and subscribe to the YouTube Channel with your friends and family to help me grow the broadcast:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1ED4fuuXo07MoobImXavaQ

Contact me with story ideas, tips, and ideas for my broadcast and column:

Twitter: @davidkrayden

E-mail: dkrayden@westernstandard.news

Thanks for your support!