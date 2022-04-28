(Radio Interview) Mike Smyth Show Panel Apr 26, 2022. Check out my interview on this radio panel where we discussed how the Emergencies Act should not have been used to brutally put down the Freedom Convoy trucker protest. It's a political move to punish Prime Minister Trudeau’s political enemies. He should have spoken to the blue collar workers, many of whom are still unemployed because of draconian mandate measures.

The full Mike Smyth radio podcast is here: