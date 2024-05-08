Does New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh own more than one suit? The question occurs to me just about every time I see the increasingly corpulent entitled socialist push himself from his chair during Question Period and pretend to be a critic of the Liberal government.

He is more often than not wearing the grey, ill-fitting, double-breasted suit, just as he is more often than not unable to ask a critical question of his Liberal masters. He presents himself as vaguely critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but nonetheless as a “colleague” of the government. On May 6, this clown lobbed another softball question at the Liberals as he attacked the Conservatives — the only real opposition party in the House of Commons — and offered Health Minister and Euthanasia Czar Mark Holland an opportunity bond with his socialist brethren.

“The Conservatives straight up want to attack women's rights. Last year they brought in a motion attacking a woman's right to choose. Right now they're blocking free birth control for women. And later on this week, they're gonna go to attend an anti choice rally. New Democrats want more freedom, more choices and more affordability for women. So will the government support us in stopping the Conservatives from denying 9 million Canadians free birth control?”

There you have it. Singh the blinkered idealogue really wants to believe that all women are as obsessed with abortion as he is. Just make sure they can get their abortions — because this is obviously a basic need — and they’ll be happy. And happier still with free birth control: they won’t even need to get the abortion!

On May 6, this clown lobbed another softball question at the Liberals as he attacked the Conservatives — the only real opposition party in the House of Commons — and offered Health Minister and Euthanasia Czar Mark Holland an opportunity bond with his socialist brethren.

And the outrageous claim that the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) are somehow working assiduously to either ban abortion or advance the pro-life agenda.

Would that they were!

But the Conservative Party has done nothing to save a single unborn life — whether in Opposition or in government. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper obdurately blocked any attempt by his MPs to promote, advance, administer or even suggest any bill or motion that even so much as hinted at a pro-life motive or agenda. Yes, there have always been a handful of evangelical Christian CPC MPs who have been proudly but defiantly pro-life but they have never succeeded in changing the conversation with the party leader or even at the policy conventions.

So Singh is merely looking for an opportunity to reinforce Trudeau’s faux concern that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has some unseen agenda to reduce abortion services through the use of the notwithstanding clause. Poilievre is pretty much in agreement with both Trudeau and Singh on this issue. This is just another example of Singh telling the Liberals that he is here to serve them; to set them up with appropriate questions; and to demonstrate his ideological solidarity with this gang of unprincipled, power-obsessed crooks.

That’s why Singh is supporting Trudeau’s 2024 budget. He doesn’t have the courage to oppose a budget that does nothing for the ordinary Canadians he is supposed to represent. He just can’t help himself. Even though the budget is fabulously unpopular with most Canadians and even former top echelon Liberals have carped about how it achieves absolutely nothing but adding another $40 billion to the national debt, Singh is supporting this document because he doesn’t want an election right now. He wants to wait another 10 months or so in order to inflate his pension plan: if he continues to “serve” his constituents until February 2025, Singh will qualify for a pension worth $2.3 million. He’s also thinking of his greedy MPs who need at least until late October 2025 to qualify for Parliamentary superannuation bliss. It’s that simple. It’s that crass. And Singh is that unprincipled.

He has waffled over the carbon tax over the past few weeks. Not because he believes in any of this blather that it is actually reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada and if it is that it is actually having some vague effect on Canada’s contribution to the global carbon footprint — which is less than 1.5% of the world’s total.

Not much is it? Rather insignificant. It’s not that Singh doesn’t believe it either. He couldn’t care less about the facts or whether the carbon tax is good or bad for Canadians; whether it unnecessarily impoverishes them or whether it does so for a greater good. It’s all about whether the carbon tax is good for the NDP in general and Jagmeet Singh in particular.

Even though the budget is fabulously unpopular with most Canadians and even former top echelon Liberals have carped about how it achieves absolutely nothing but adding another $40 billion to the national debt, Singh is supporting this document because he doesn’t want an election right now. He wants to wait at least another 10 months or so in order to inflate his pension plan

What is so nauseating about Singh is his faux socialism and factitious allegiance to working class people he doesn’t understand or even know. Call his politics latte socialism, jacuzzi Marxism, or — as George Orwell described it — parlor Bolshevism and it all describes a privileged, wealthy man who pretends to know anything about people who have to work hard to earn a living and who will probably never own a BMW like Singh does, who can’t afford designer duds and accessories and don’t socialize with powerful and influential people.

Trudeau is Singh’s ideological blood brother. They are identical in being completely phony politicians who are in this game only for the power, prestige and attention this often absurd occupation lends to their narcissistic personalities.

It took him long enough to actually get a seat but Singh is an utter waste of space in the Commons — except as a faithful ally to Trudeau. Just as he has no personal integrity, he has no political credibility; how can he feign to criticize Trudeau or his government when he is sustaining its life force? What do his mild rants against the Liberals on X amount to when he is a defacto part of that government? And when people call him out for this chronic act of hypocrisy, Singh is very often waiting with the race card, explaining that people object to his duplicitous public face because he isn’t white. He once got ejected from the Commons for calling a Bloc MP a racist. But coming from an entitled rich guy from Toronto, that just doesn’t wash.

Singh is living proof that if a such a mediocre man such as he can become the leader of a major national party then race is certainly no obstacle to achieving high political office in Canada.

And neither is insincerity.

Singh doesn’t give a damn about the working class people his party still pretends to comprehend and represent but he does care about pushing the kind of woke politics that Trudeau has shamelessly extolled. Singh loves censorship, euthanasia, gender ideology, abortion and punishing Canadians with taxes.

If he saw a working class person approaching him, he would probably walk across the street — unless the cameras were there to capture his manufactured concern.

History is something that every leader of a major political party considers when running for the job. Even some MPs imagine that they might have some impact on their times. How will history treat Singh? He will be remembered as the guy that enabled a feeble prime minister to survive back to back minority governments and provided him the breathing space to continue an authoritarian regime that ruthlessly lock downed the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic; forced people to get a toxic and potentially lethal vaccine if they wished to work, travel or live normally; invoked the Emergencies Act against peaceful protesters; expanded a heartless euthanasia program into a eugenics plan; impoverished ordinary Canadians with an escalating carbon tax; eviscerated the economy with extremist environmental policies; and strangled free speech with a series of online censorship bills that culminated in an Online Harms Act that threatens house imprisonment for thought crimes.

All of this is Jagmeet Singh’s legacy too.

Did he have any principles when he came to Ottawa. Don’t know. Never found out.

He left them all at the entrance to Parliament Hill.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Subscribed

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden