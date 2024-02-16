WATCH PODCAST: Dr. Regina Watteel Exposes Government Report | Stand on Guard

This is a recent Stand on Guard interview and article in the Post Millennial I did with Regina Watteel, author of "Fisman's Fraud" that is now the number 1 best seller on Amazon. The author discusses how unsubstantiated studies were used during COVID-19 to perpetuate the Canadian Government’s narrative.

WATCH Full Episode on Rumble

My Article in The Post Millennial: Canadian statistician reveals 'fraud' of study used by Trudeau Liberals to justify Covid lockdowns. She says the actual data, available to anyone at the time, "showed that Covid incident rates amongst the vaccinated were disproportionately higher than those of the unvaccinated during the Omicron surge."

You Can Order Regina Watteel’s book Fisman’s Fraud here:

Arrogance of Fisman is on full display on his X account. He blocks anyone from replying, other than his friends, who are so-called scientists and part of Canada’s elite academic class, paid for by Canadian taxpayers.

CANADIAN NEWS LINKS

The Post Millennial: Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, 18 other Freedom Convoy protesters sue Trudeau government for $2 million each over 'illegally invoking' Emergencies Act. Trudeau announced he would be using the Emergency Act to stifle the trucker protest on Valentine's Day in 2022.

The Post Millennial: Poilievre urges RCMP to expand investigation into ArriveCAN scandal, says Trudeau used Covid to 'fill the pockets of his friends'. " I have written to the RCMP asking them to expand their criminal investigation into the Prime Minister's ArriveSCAM."

The Post Millennial: Canadian bill proposed by NDP would make it a crime to 'promote' fossil fuels. Angus accused the oil and gas industry of disseminating widespread "disinformation" and "killing people" just as "big tobacco" had done for years before it was subject to a national advertising ban.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. 3 designs we are able to ship to Canada and the United States.

“Freedom Convoy 2022”

“Think While Its Still Legal”

“Resolve to Resist”

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden