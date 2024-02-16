Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault has always been an activist. Look at the video below when he was arrested for his Greenpeace stunt in 2001. One of many stunts that included climbing the CN tower in Toronto and terrorizing the former Alberta Premier’s wife when he wasn’t home by climbing on their roof. He talks the same way today except he redacts the part of the not being able to trust Liberals.

Today, he’s an activist in a suit who continues to promote a corrosive, dangerous and extremist environmental agenda that is neither naive nor well-meaning — it is sinister. And although he is firmly entrenched in the Liberal Party and the Trudeau government cabinet, he remains “a proud socialist” which he stated November 7, 2023 in Canada’s Parliament, who might more accurately be called a committed Marxist who is equally dedicated to the destruction of Canada and a viable democracy and healthy industrialized nation.

This week he became embroiled in a controversy about roads. While speaking in Montreal about how electric cars are not “a panacea” to “the war” on climate change, Guilbeault made the following extraordinary comment:

“Our government has made the decision to stop investing in new road infrastructure. Of course we will continue to be there for cities, provinces and territories to maintain the existing network, but there will be no more envelopes from the federal government to enlarge the road network. The analysis we have done is that the network is perfectly adequate to respond to the needs we have. And thanks to a mix of investment in active and public transit, and in territorial planning and densification, we can very well achieve our goals of economic, social and human development without more enlargement of the road network.”

After pushback from premiers who, unlike Guilbeault, are living in reality, Guilbeault first lied about making the comment, claiming “That’s not what I said,” when asked why his government had decided to stop paying for road construction.

Premiers Doug Ford from Ontario and Danielle Smith from Alberta were horrified by Canada's Environment Czar's comments, "Our Government has decided to stop investing in new road infrastructure..."

When that didn’t work, Guilbeault went into full damage control and tried to “clarify” the situation. "Of course we're funding roads. We have programs to fund roads," he said.

He insisted after some gentle nudging from the docile national media that he would be “more specific” and that the federal government will not be funding "large projects."

Oh, I see. That day in Question Period, the pathetic minister remained glued to his seat, staring at the floor and unwilling or unable to rise in the House of Commons to answer a single question about his roads policy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his climate change buddy had explained everything perfectly well as he declared how enthusiastic the Liberals about funding infrastructure projects in Canada.

They are even more excited about a green energy policy that is as half-baked as it is toxic to the lives of Canadians who want to heat their homes, drive their cars and keep the lights on in their dwellings. Guilbeault wants to shut it all down because eliminating all fossil fuels is “how you fight climate change.”

If you think Guilbeault wasn’t issuing an official Liberal government edict on roads, just consider how he has already declared war on motorists by pledging to outlaw gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This imbecile is actually talking about eradicating the combustion engine while he admits that electric vehicles are not a solution either. At least he’s right about that but he won’t admit what an abject failure EVs are in terms of their short battery life, the difficulty and costliness of charging them and the inhumane use of child labor to obtain the minerals necessary to make new batteries. And they don’t work in Canada’s sub-zero weather.

Just like the “heat” pumps that Trudeau is hocking on his YouTube channel that won’t function in temperatures below -15 degrees Celsius. But this daring duo are still prepared to take Canada on a “net zero” path to destruction even as they know the “green energy” alternatives either don’t exist or are too pusillanimous to meet the energy needs of a modern industrialized nation.

But this is not about reality. This is about ideology. This is about forcing Canadians to go without heat, light, gas and even food as they lay prostrate before the climate crisis idol. Never mind that Canada produces 1.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. We will still be confined to caves with no fires as the global elites continue to drive their cars on their roads; fly their private jets with their fuel supplies; attend their climate change conferences on your dime: it is a sickening cacophony of hypocrisy but one that feeds reprehensible activists turned politicians like Guilbeault and Trudeau.

So you don’t need roads when you won’t have cars. When the food runs out because Trudeau has also banned the fertilizer used to grow it, you will be fortunate to avoid starvation and death.

That could be a very depressing scenario for any Canadian.

But don’t fret, by that time the Liberals are sure to have expanded the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program to the mentally ill and thereby provide a way out for any so adversely affected.

