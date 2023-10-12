PODCAST: Freedom Trial, Full Ottawa Mob to Testify | Stand on Guard Ep 37

In this episode of Stand on Guard, David Krayden discusses the latest developments in the Freedom Convoy trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

And don't miss the special offer to receive your own FULL audio book with commentary of George Orwell"s 1984.

I also discuss the status of Trudeau’s censorship laws in Canada and similar laws in most of the western democracies, how the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has compromised themselves again, and how another upcoming Million March for Children on October 21 marches forward despite all the odds.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

