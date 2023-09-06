CANADIAN NEWS LINKS THE POST MILLENNIAL: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom Convoy lawyers REJECT portrayal of protest against Trudeau Covid lockdowns as an ‘occupation' during first day of trial. "It's a ridiculous characterization. It's complete hyperbole and absolutely unnecessary."

My recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

What we all need to remember about the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is that the state is also putting the Freedom Convoy on trial and publicly trying to humiliate and punish two political dissidents who defied the COVID orthodoxy. Thank God we have not descended to show trials yet and lawyers like Lawrence Greenspon can defend the rights of us ALL.

WATCH Freedom Convoy Trial Day 1 | Stand on Guard TAKE 5

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden