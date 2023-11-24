Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of caving to some mythical MAGA base when they didn’t support a free trade treaty with Ukraine:

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I'll admit it — turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau said at a news conference to highlight his useless summit with the leaders of the European Union.

The Conservatives say their opposition to the deal was about the Liberals’ insisting that it include a carbon tax: not exactly the first thing a country at war is probably too concerned about.

But of course, the government of Ukraine isn’t too concerned about anything right now — except an escape plan for its corrupt leadership and the oligarchs who have become much richer as a result of this war. The war is over for Ukraine. It cannot survive much longer and its delusional, clown of a president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is no doubt wondering what safe haven he can find where his many political enemies can be kept at bay and he can continue to dress as a faux miltary leader in combat fatigues that he always looks intensely comical wearing.

But Zelenskyy needs to worry about more than safeguarding his personal fortune and his wife’s diamond collection. The potential for assassination is very real because this president has enraged a lot of very powerful people in Ukraine who blame him for the dissolution of their country.

Trudeau can drone on about supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” but that’s an empty promise when time is winding down for a country that really thought it could exist on Russia’s doorstep and join the increasingly bizarre NATO alliance that has decided to keep expanding until it busts wide open. The larger this club becomes, the more likely it is that one of its members will become embroiled in a confrontation with a non-NATO state and drag the whole alliance into the fight with them. But it is not just the sheer unwieldy size of the organization that is problematic: since operating as a sort of neighborhood European police force in the 1990s, NATO has no decipherable military objective other than expanding.

But that expansion could never and will never include Ukraine.

This war could have been ended with relatively minor losses to Ukraine much earlier but NATO — and specifically President Joe Biden and then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — did not want that. It clearly wanted to use Ukrainians to kill as many Russians as possible. Along the way, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have also died and the country is in ruins. It will certainly lose those Russian-speaking sections of the Donbas that wanted to separate form Ukraine before the war began.

Along the way, the United States, Canada and other NATO countries have “invested” billions of dollars in a fight that has absolutely nothing to do with freedom but everything to do with enriching the armaments industry that continues to produce the weapons needed to continue the killing.

We don’t know and never will know how much of the “humanitarian” assistance has gone directly into the deep pockets of Ukraine’s hapless leaders and greedy oligarchs. The war has left the U.S. unprepared to fight any war of its own and has completely stripped Canada’s military of vital components, including virtually all of our Leopard tanks that the Russian Army obliterated on the battlefield. The Liberals are cutting the Canadian Armed Forces budget under the incompetent and sycophantic Defence Minister “Open Borders” Bill Blair but there is always more money for Ukraine and Trudeau is still handing over our military hardware.

So do you think a free trade agreement with these folks amounts to anything but a news item for a day or two? Anyone with two wits to rub together can comprehend that this war is over and nothing short of a nuclear exchange — God forbid — is going to change that.

I don’t know if Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is opposing the free trade agreement because of the carbon tax stipulation or because he is desperately trying to mend fences on the issue with Conservative supporters who are mad as hell that Poilievre has marched in unison with Trudeau on this issue, buying into the same “war for freedom everywhere” malarky that the half-wits in the House of Commons all blithely parrot without thinking for a minute that Ukraine is not a democracy and Zelenskyy is nothing but a tyrant — and a venal one at that.

Let’s get to a peace summit as quickly as possible and hope that Ukrainians actually have the chance to elect a government that works for them and not just for the elites who continue to run the country for their own self-aggrandizement.

NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Christmas Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden