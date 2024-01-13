Fighting the New Dark Age EXCLUSIVE Interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf | Stand on Guard Ep 75
Jan. 12, 2024: Stand on Guard Ep 75 with David Krayden
My Article in The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Naomi Wolf slams Biden's border crisis, vaccine mandates. "They're given an ATM card and a cell phone, just like special forces who are dropped into a country are given a cell phone and an ATM card. They're given scooters."
WATCH PODCAST: Fighting the New Dark Age: Exclusive Interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf Stand on Guard Ep 75
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden spends a fascinating half-hour with Dr. Naomi Wolf, best-selling author and celebrated political analysis. Naomi discusses her new book, "Facing the Beast" and talks about resisting the encroachment of authoritarian government in our lives.
Order Naomi Wolf's Book: "Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith and Resistance in a New Dark Age"
Find Dr. Wolf on her website: www.dailyclout.io
Find Dr. Wolf on her Substack Podcast
READ my article in Human Events: Universal Basic Income spells Canada's economic demise
READ my article in The Post Millennial: Justin Trudeau’s plane breaks down while he vacations at Jamaican resort that used to be slave plantation; It took two military aircraft to get Trudeau and his family back to Canada.
David, new subscriber here. This interview is just what we needed. A discussion of truth from the fine perspective of a well-known author of integrity.
Elsewhere you asked for ideas for the summer now that question period will.cease to allow Turdo to make a further fool of himself for a few months. One idea is to consider, at an incentive level, fundamentally what it is to live freely, the source of the courage it took to form a nation under God. The difference between those who have fallen into western demoralization and those who haven't, and why.
It occurs to me that it is a discussion that may have been avoided or just left out due to our busyness, fear of facing fundamental truths, the nature of the 'social.contract', human value and sovereignty vs its denial by those corrupted by power and wealth. The hell on earth awaiting us all as we have forgotten the basis of true freedom, ie responsibility etc.
Perhaps bringing in speakers who further Naomi's discussion. Dr Peterson comes to mind. The Duran, Dr Steve Turley and others can enrich such discussion.
Should I be starting a thread on your substack?. You are far more capable of this than I.
Thanks for all you do for our country.