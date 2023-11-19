I said it on Oct. 7, 2023 when this damn war in the Middle East began. My first thought was that this was not only a terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel it was a another great reset; another huge distraction; another reason to spend billions on an overseas war; and another reason to find division, disharmony and dissonance in Canada and the United States.

Just weeks before the war began Canadians of all faiths joined hands and produced the 1 Million March for Children to oppose the promotion of gender ideology and the LGBTQ agenda in schools. It was an emphatic repudiation of woke policies and of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ideological agenda. The march was largely organized by Muslim-Canadians who realized their faith had virtually nothing in common with the world view of Trudeau and the Liberal party.

The war has shattered that religious and political unity. Christians are overwhelmingly pro-Israel and Muslims are supporting their Palestinian brethren in the fight. Some extremists in the Muslim community are joining with Antifa hooligans in protests that are invasive and explicity anti-Semetic. This is intolerable and unacceptable.

While the factions fight over the internet on the relative justice of both causes, a crucial opportunity to deny Trueau and the Liberals the votes of new immigrants may have been lost. This is a tragedy.

Now the conservative movement in the aggregate is badly divided between the absolute defenders of Israel and the proponents of America first who opposed the war in Ukraine and see the latest conflagration in the Middle East as just another spasm in the endess war cycle.

This split is not only evident amongst conservatives but libeals as well.

Unfortunately, commentators Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have become emblematic of the conservative schism that is rapidly becoming a chasm between those on the right who demand unqualified support for My Israel, Right or Wrong and those who argue that America has enough of its own problems without immersing itself into another foreign war that will inevitably result in troop deployment and more evisceration of national treasure — although it’s really just more deficit spending to finance Israel’s war.

And America and Canada really can’t afford another war. After spending billions on NATO’s lost cause in Ukraine – money that only destroyed a generation of Ukrainian young men while enriching the arms manufacturers – and after other billions spent on fruitless occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq, the U.S. and Canada are broke. They have emptied the national treasury on war and pork barrel COVID-19 spending. The military cannot meet recruitment numbers and President Joe Biden seems poised to reintroduce a military draft that was last put to bed by President Richard Nixon near the end of the Vietnam War. Everyone knows what happens to an army when it is populated by people who don’t want to be there.

So in the dispute between Shapro and Owens, I think the latter has the more reasonable position and to say enough war is enough, doesn’t mean that you hate Israel. But this should be a moot point, a passing disagreement. It is not either Shapiro or Owens who have destroyed America through endless spending and open borders. It is the woke Left who now govern clandestinely through the personalities and policies of the the Biden adminstration. That should always be the focus of opprobrium.

Of course, it should be obvious to either of these personalities that people who should be friends and allies should not broadcast their disagreements and apparent animosity on social media. It doesn’t even pay to do that with people you disagree with, especially when debate descends into personal attacks that become increasingly embarrassing and self-defeating for all parties participating.

Have you noticed that it is difficult to impossible to take a middle ground in this war even though, given the potential for this conflict to transmute into Armageddon, that is the best place to be?

God knows, I have tried to do that.

Obviously, the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel was disgusting and criminal. But just as obviously, Israel cannot hope to eradicate the Gaza strip of all civilians in its quest to destroy Hamas. And it’s not just a question of morality; Israel cannot act with impunity against an unified Arab world that will not stand by and watch. And the United States no longer has the military might or even the deterrence factor necessary to cow the Muslim world that Israel continues to energize and motivate with every day that it continues this war.

Let me say that I not only support Israel’s right to exist, I support the necessity of it sometimes breaking the rules in order to maintain that right to exist. Case in point: it bombed an Iraqi nuclear reactor on June 7, 1981 because it might have been used to produce atomic weapons. That was a clear violation of international law and it resulted in the deaths of 10 Iraqis and one French contractor working on the site. But if you supported Israel — as I did then and do now — it seemed like a necessary military strike in order for the Jewish state to ensure its future survival.

But that was 1981 and Israel weathered the storm of the consequent international outrage by some. Ronald Reagan was president of a United States that supported Israel under virtually any circumstance. There was never any serious chance that Iraq or any Arab coalition would strike back at Israel.

For many of us, the historical reality of the Holocaust was one of the seminal events of the twentieth century that meant you couldn’t judge Israel by the same standards as other nations. They had a right — indeed a visceral need — to sometimes operate outside of international law and diplomatic civility. It was — and is — about the survival not just the survival of a country but justice for the Jewish people who had endured so many centuries of persecution, pogroms, marginalization, disenfranchisement and finally genocide.

But if this war proceeds, it could well lead not only to the obliteration of Israel but of the world. We know that Israel has nuclear arms. Just watch any interview with any Israeli leader over the past five decades and in every case they affirm the existence of nukes by refusing to deny their presence. The official line has always been that Israel will not “introduce” nuclear weapons into any conflict; that is akin to saying it renounces a first strike option and that it won’t officially confirm that it has the Bomb because if they do so, it would make them a violator of several nuclear non-proliferation treaties.

Would Israel use a nuclear device if it looked like the Arab world was going to make good on its promise to eradicate the Jewish state? Unquestionably. I could call it the Masada complex — referring to the historical incident when Jews declared they would rather die by their own hands than serve the Romans — but why wouldn’t they use nuclear weapons if the alternative was non-existence as a state and a return to the rootless wandering that characterized the Jewish experience since the sacking of the last Temple in 69 A.D.?

Americans used to say “Better dead than Red,” and that declaration is no different from Israel’s desire to live.

But it doesn’t have to come to that. With the decline of the United States as a world power — thanks in large part to its cultural and economic collapse — Israel no longer has that ace in its hand. Its possession of nuclear weapons can continue to be a deterrence against the aggression of its neighbors but it must deal realistically with Palestine and Palestinians and stop insisting they are not part of the equation for peace in the Middle East. And it cannot justify the inhumane treatment of others because Jews have been subjected to systemic and ultimately homicidal anti-Semitism throughout the ages.

As an evangelical Christian, the resemblance of the current world crisis to events described in the books of Revelation, Daniel and Ezekial are not lost on me. Here we are with Israel encircled with enemies, with the potential for Russia — usually interpreted as Gog and Magog in the Bible — and China — with that massive army depicted in Revelation — poised to insert themselves into the crisis.

But that doesn’t for a moment mean that we should just sit back and wait for the final confrontation to consume the world in a nuclear cataclysm — especially when solutions can be found and a way out discerned.

I said from the beginning that this war has been engineered to create division, strife, chaos and disorder that can be exploited by the authoritarian Left and by the globalist agenda of the World Economic Forum.

That is precisely what continues to happen and conservatives are being played for fools by their woke adversaries.

Conservatives should be the first to stop exercising the sort of concentric ideology that doesn’t allow us to think outside of the box. We can’t be shooting each other for failing to achieve the sort of philosophical perfection that the woke left can never even imagine.

It is time for conservatives to wake up.

