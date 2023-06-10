This week values collided in Ottawa’s streets. It must have been a moment of horror for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his woke Liberal government to see Muslim immigrant children and their mothers declare just how much they despise the so-called “Pride” flag on Friday at a protest in Ottawa. The same week Trudeau made a big show of hoisting the pride flag on Parliament Hill and in front of his Prime Minister’s office on Wellington street.

Photo credit: @truckdriverpleb . Muslim children stomp on the Pride flag June 9, 2023, where Ottawa’s Muslim parents are sending a message to Justin Trudeau and the radical gender ideology activists who back him.

Seems the Muslim community in Ottawa are not in sync with the basic tenets of LGBTQ political ideology and moral doctrine and Trudeau’s woke views. They are so out of sorts with this immorality being force-fed to their children that they actually yelled “Do it” as the kids stomped on the sacred rainbow flag.

One mother appealed to reason, pleading, “Leave our children alone.” Muslim and Christian parents and students joined together at the protest chanting these same words as a slogan directed towards the trans activists and Antifa organizers on the same street.

The “Education Over Indoctrination” protest was organized by Ottawa’s own Save Canada kid, Josh Alexander, who has been suspended from an Ottawa Catholic school for sticking up for the girls who said they did not want boys pretending to be girls in their bathroom.

So, which is it Islamophobia or homophobia and transphobia? For years, Canadians have been told that they are Islamophobic by the Trudeau government. The panderer-in-chief actually established an Islamophobia czar to sort out the trouble — but of course she’s so far left on the issues that most Muslims couldn’t even identify with her.

But what happens in the mind of a woke Trudeau when these same Muslims reject his teaching on the sanctity of the LGBTQ lifestyle?

These must be white supremacist Muslims — even if they’re not exactly white. Or perhaps fascist Muslims or some other sub-classification in the endless political order of things, the identity politics, that Justin Trudeau has established for the Canadian body politic.

Trudeau is the political freeloader who froze the bank accounts of those who even supported the convoy. This is the ass who is systematically censoring the internet so only he will end up with a site on YouTube.

The protest occurred just one day after Trudeau declared that his LGBTQ constituency was under fire by massive forces of hatred in Canada

"When we first raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill seven years ago, I think we all thought it would get easier from that moment," Trudeau said.

"Transphobia, biphobia, homophobia, they're all on the rise. It's been difficult to watch people and institutions still continue to reject who you are, to try to deny members of our communities the rights to be seen and heard and celebrated."

Ever notice that these dark forces are always “on the rise” despite how much of this garbage is being forced upon us by the Trudeau government, provincial governments, municipal governments, the schools and the mainstream media?

Anyone who wants to identify under the LGBTQ label remains as free as any other Canadian citizen — actually freer.

Why are hoisting some rainbow rag in front of the Parliament buildings? It has no official status, represents only a fragment of the population and is a symbol of division and hatred for all the races and religions who reject the LGBTQ agenda.

Trudeau has already embarrassed himself and Canada on the international stage by lecturing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the gay and trans rights file. As usual, he hadn’t a clue in his vacuous head about what he was talking about and Meloni brilliantly shot him down, saying, "Trudeau was reckless; he was the victim of fake news."

But victim or not, Trudeau did it again when Polish Prime Minister Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came to Canada. In a news conference, Trudeau had the predictable gall to pose as some kind of international human rights appraiser and assure everybody that he had put the Polish leader under the hot lights of interrogation.

“As friends, Canada and Poland will always have frank conversations on the things we’re doing together and places where we raise concerns,” Trudeau told reporters during a joint press conference. “I certainly raised concerns that we have around some of the reports coming out of Poland around LGBT rights, around democracy.”

What, did Poland not get the “Pride” flag up fast enough or at all? Who the hell is Trudeau to be raising concerns about democracy anywhere in the world when he can’t even allow it at home? This is the clown who brutally put down the Freedom Convoy protest after smearing all of its participants as racists and misogynists. Trudeau is the political freeloader who froze the bank accounts of those who even supported the convoy. This is the ass who is systematically censoring the internet so only he will end up with a site on YouTube. The third installment of this censorship legislation is on the way and will target the nebulous crimes of “hate speech” and “disinformation.”

His “special rapporteur” on election interference, David Johnston, resigned Friday so Trudeau must now struggle with the notion of having a public inquiry into how communist China screwed Canada. Johnston essentially admitted he had lost all credibility but Trudeau — the most narcissistic being to ever be Canadian PM — could never admit such a thing.

Trudeau is the man at the party who doesn’t realize and can’t comprehend that the room is laughing at him, not with him.

Now he will have to decide whether homophobia trumps Islamophobia and just how that works in his universe of lies.

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, Substack.

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on Twitter DM: @davidkrayden