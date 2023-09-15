Day 8, Not One Step Back, Freedom Trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich | Stand on Guard Take 5
My Article in The Post Millennial: Ontario school board removes Anne Frank’s Diary, Harry Potter, The Very Hungry Caterpillar from libraries in the name of 'equity'. The Peel District School Board (PDSB) went even further and decided to eliminate all books published in 2008 or earlier.
My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).
Freedom on Trial
Freedom Trial Day 8. David Krayden notes that Canada's chief health officer Theresa Tam is urging Canadians to mask up again as she does so herself and CBC reporters are gushing with pride over it, can more COVID mandates be far behind?
David talks about how every video played during the trial has shown how both Lich and Barber never failed to tell protesters to eschew violence, treat Ottawa residents with respect and obey the police.
Why are these two peaceful protesters on trial?
