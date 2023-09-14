CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Article in The Epoch Times: Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Makes Our Country Look Authoritarian

My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

Freedom on Trial

Freedom Trial Day 7. In this Stand on Guard Take 5 episode, David Krayden provides an update on the Freedom Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber who were charged for peacefully protesting COVID-19 mandates during the Freedom Convoy of 2022. David notes that while the trial continues in Ottawa, the Liberal caucus is huddled in another retreat in London, Ontario.

Are MPs asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the trial and observing how embarrassing this all is for Canada's reputation on the world stage?

David also shares a story about meeting a woman at the trial who recounted how she went to see the Freedom Convoy protest in order to determine whether the mainstream media or independent media were telling the truth about the demonstration. She said she soon discovered the mainstream media were lying.

WATCH PODCAST: Day 7, Freedom Trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich | Stand on Guard Take 5

REMEMBER THE FREEDOM CONVOY CROWDS

February 2022 there was an organic expression of support for the Freedom Convoy truckers at many overpasses across Canada.

February 2022, Ottawa, Ontario Canada, the crowds supporting the Freedom Convoy truckers came to Canada’s capital city from Ottawa itself, the Ottawa Valley, and also from all over Canada. Many people including construction workers, pipefitters, nurses, and even public servants, had all lost their jobs and had no income or resources due to the Trudeau Government vaccine mandates.

Remember the crowds at every highway and country road over pass cheering on the truckers as they did their convoy to Ottawa? It was an organic, grassroots of expression of love for the truckers, with crowds of Canadians coming together in every city and town cheereing the truckers on as they drove across Canada to Ottawa.

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden