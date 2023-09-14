Day 7, Freedom Trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich + Liberals Retreat Again! | Stand on Guard Take 5
September 13, 2023: Stand on Guard Take 5 with David Krayden
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
My Article in The Epoch Times: Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Makes Our Country Look Authoritarian
My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).
Freedom on Trial
Freedom Trial Day 7. In this Stand on Guard Take 5 episode, David Krayden provides an update on the Freedom Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber who were charged for peacefully protesting COVID-19 mandates during the Freedom Convoy of 2022. David notes that while the trial continues in Ottawa, the Liberal caucus is huddled in another retreat in London, Ontario.
Are MPs asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the trial and observing how embarrassing this all is for Canada's reputation on the world stage?
David also shares a story about meeting a woman at the trial who recounted how she went to see the Freedom Convoy protest in order to determine whether the mainstream media or independent media were telling the truth about the demonstration. She said she soon discovered the mainstream media were lying.
WATCH PODCAST: Day 7, Freedom Trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich | Stand on Guard Take 5
REMEMBER THE FREEDOM CONVOY CROWDS
Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.
You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
Click here for new YouTube Membership options at similar levels
NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com
Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden
See open letter today Lt Steven Rogers on X or Facebook.
Thank you so much for “standing on guard”. Great videos!