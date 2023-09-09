CANADIAN NEWS LINK: THE POST MILLENNIAL: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom truckers trial judge slams prosecution for introducing 'chat' messages without disclosing them to defense. Judge Heather Perkins-McVey said she was “not impressed” with how the prosecution wanted to introduce thousands of “chat” messages without disclosing these to the defense.

Tamara Lich in high spirits signals V for victory outside the Ottawa court room September 6, 2023. Photo Credit: Chris Dacey from Dacey Media (@chisdacey)

My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

Freedom on Trial

Freedom Trial Day 4. The Judge continues to upbraid the sloppy prosecution throughout the day. The judge in the Freedom Convoy trial chided the Crown prosecutors Friday for a massive, unanticipated document dump.

Crown is showing videos again that help the defence and demonstrate how the Freedom Conoy discouraged violence.

WATCH Day 4, Gong Show, Prosecution Falling Apart on the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Trial

Screen capture of Twitter (now called X) popular meme during the Freedom Convoy protest, February 2022. This “Mandate Freedom” truck was found like this at the Antrim Truck Stop, outside of Ottawa.

