CANADIAN NEWS LINK MY ARTICLE IN THE POST MILLENNIAL: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom truckers trial judge ejects prosecution witness after lack of notes on actions taken during protest. The prosecution brought Kim Ayotte to the stand Tuesday, who was the general manager of Ottawa’s Emergency Protective Services during the Freedom Convoy protest.

My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

Freedom on Trial

In today's Take 5, David Krayden talks about what happened today at Day 10 of the Freedom Convoy trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. The prosecution continues to fall on its face by putting an emergency preparedness expert from the city of Ottawa on the stand today. Kim Ayotte didn't seem to understand that he wasn't in court to merely recite his job description. Ayotte didn't even come prepared with notes, prompting an objection from the defence and a series of questions from the judge. David reminds viewers that Wednesday Sept. 20 is the date of the Million Person March and that concerned parents will be forming up at 9 a.m. from coast to coast in Canada to protest gender ideology in the schools and Trudeau government's insistence that the state should raise children and not parents.

