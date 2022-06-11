On this broadcast I discuss the political events in Ottawa with Western Standard's Corey Morgan including how Trudeau meets his political soulmate in California this week. Check out the broadcast and subscribe to the Western Standard.

Make sure to subscribe to my new YouTube channel Krayden’s Right with David Krayden.

I have launched this new Livestream podcast I want to grow to support my independent journalism. Please like, share, and comment with your friends and family to help me grow the broadcast. #TrudeauisDestroyingCanada #Cdnpoli

You can contact me with story ideas and tips:

Twitter: @davidkrayden

E-mail: dkrayden@westernstandard.news

Thanks for your support!