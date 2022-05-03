David Krayden on Western Standard's Triggered (May 3, 2022)
(Podcast: Western Standard Triggered)
I was happy to join @CoryBMorgan on Western Standard’s Triggered today.
Read my @WSOnlineNews columns here: https://westernstandardonline.com/author/david-krayden/.
We discussed how the left will create hysteria over potential end of Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. And how this weekend's #RollingThunder was a great moment for Canada but not for Ottawa’s mayor who insisted on overkill with police presence. Part of #Trudeau's & Mayor Watson's authoritarian agenda.
Here are the 3 columns we discussed:
KRAYDEN: If police can’t blame the Freedom Convoy it just isn’t an outrage anymore (Apr 30, 2022)
KRAYDEN: Rolling Thunder a great moment for Canada but not for Ottawa’s failed mayor (May 2, 2022)
KRAYDEN: Left will create hysteria over potential end of Roe v. Wade abortion ruling
Full Triggered Broadcast here. Cory interviewed Alberta’s Brian Jean as well.