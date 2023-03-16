This has got to be a bad joke.

David Johnston in China with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Wednesday just who is the “eminent Canadian” he has chosen to head his farce of an inquiry into Chinese election interference as something called a “special rapporteur.” It’s former Governor General David Johnston who will bear utterly pretentious title and wear this disgraceful crown.

Trudeau has done it again: tried to pass off someone from his inner circle as somehow non-partisan. How stupid or merely politically ignorant does Trudeau think Canadians are?

Johnston: “You are an old friend of the Chinese people.” Johnston told Xi, “Mr. President, it’s wonderful to be back in China. I feel I’ve returned home,” adding “We are especially grateful to you for making time for us.”

But wait you say, wasn’t Johnston appointed by Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper? Doesn’t that make him an opposition appointee?

Not at all. Johnston has done his best in the past to be a stooge of China and is just another member of the Ottawa establishment who knows on which side his bread is buttered.

Johnston is also a friend of Trudeau and member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, the same group that took, and only this month (after intense media scrutiny) returned $200,000 from a Chinese businessman, who was reimbursed for the donation by the CCP. There was also a $1 million discussion regarding a promised China statue of dictator Mao Zedong and Pierre Elliott Trudeau together, on the grounds of the University of Montreal, in return for the donation to the Trudeau Foundation with the $800,00 balance going to the University of Montreal.

Johnston not only gets on well with Justin Trudeau, just as he was friendly with Pierre Trudeau, but he is exceedingly friendly to China and its current despot, Xi Jinping. While visiting China in 2017 on some another opportunity to bow down to Chinese tyranny, Xi told Johnston, “You are an old friend of the Chinese people.” Johnston told Xi, “Mr. President, it’s wonderful to be back in China. I feel I’ve returned home,” adding “We are especially grateful to you for making time for us.”

So Johnston feels at home in a dictatorship. Would have felt just as attuned to the dictatorial climate visiting Soviet Russia or Nazi Germany? Did he have a chance to tour the concentration camps in China? No doubt he would never call the extermination of the Uyghurs as a genocide. Not this friend of China.

While Johnston was sucking up to his host, dissident writer, philosopher and Nobel Laurette Liu Xiaobo was dying in hospital after having spent much of his adult life in jail as a political prisoner.

WATCH:

Yet, as much of a farce as Johnston’s appointment is, look at Trudeau’s acolytes in the mainstream media commending their leader on such a sagacious choice.

In her hagiographic column applauding Trudeau’s choice, Toronto Star columnist Susan Delacourt writes, Johnston was an excellent governor general from 2010 to 2017 — appointed by then-prime minister Stephen Harper — and then went on to head up the commission that oversaw federal election debates in 2019 and 2021. Trudeau’s government clearly sees him as uniquely qualified to be a non-partisan referee in a polarized political world — so unique, one wonders, that there are no others like him?”

Susan, there are a multitude of people like him feeding off the public trough.

Then there’s John Ibbitson from the Globe and Mail who trumpeted Johnson as “an inspired choice.”

Inspired no doubt: from Hell.

If Trudeau had hoped to smother the growing demands for a full public inquiry into Chinese interference, he has failed abysmally to do so by sending an old friend of the family and of China into the lurch. Johnston is entirely inappropriate.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has already said he won’t tolerate a member of the Trudeau Foundation heading any inquiry into Chinese interference, special rapporteur or government rapper – whatever you want to call this whitewash. In fact, it was Poilievre’s number one condition.

Trudeau’s own caucus is increasingly skittish about running in another election under Trudeau’s unsteady hand and many are telling him that the only possible way out of this scandal is to agree to a public inquiry sooner rather than later – before the bottom falls out of this corrupt government.

But you know how well Trudeau listens to anyone but his own tortured inner voice. So unless the NDP threatens to jettison their support for their agonizingly stupid alliance with the Liberals if Trudeau doesn’t move towards a public inquiry, Trudeau will continue to engage in conversations with himself alone.

Or maybe he’s planning another trip to China, that “basic dictatorship” that can move it’s economy “around on a dime,” as Trudeau so infamously said at a Liberal fundraiser.

He could have added that “power is in the barrel of a gun,” as Mao put it and China has used those guns to eradicate any political problems.

OTTAWA EXPOSED

Join David Krayden Thursday 2:00 PM to watch the livestream for Ottawa Exposed https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays at this time to bring you the latest news from Ottawa. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Socials Krayden's Right with David Krayden :