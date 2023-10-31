COLUMN: Canada opens the door for a class action suit against Big Pharma.
Big News in Canada. Health Canada discloses Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine contained a Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA sequence.
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
My Human Events column:
Canada opens the door for a class action suit against Big Pharma.
There is a certain irony that this revelation came from Health Canada in an admission to The Epoch Times.
Debate ongoing whether or not SV40 causes cancer.
“We need to fight back before governments ravenous for our freedom and corporations desperate for our money can hit that reset button again.”
-David Krayden
Excellent article, thank you!