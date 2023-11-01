Carbon Tax Election On the Way: Stand on Guard Ep 43
November 1, 2023: Stand on Guard with David Krayden
David Krayden discusses how the Trudeau government continues to try to manage the chaos it created by only exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax and how Trudeau and his cabinet continue to lie about why they did it. David also shows why heating pumps are not the way to heat any Canadian home but are really just a cruel joke care of Trudeau and the Liberals.
PODCAST: Carbon Tax Election On the Way
If the carbon tax is going to trigger an election, the Liberals will do all they can to hold off until Spring.
In the Spring, with the help of the CBC and the MSM they can use seasonal wildfires and exaggerated reports of smoke to scare the entire country into anything they want.