I love this picture. Here is the failed leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, physically threatening a protester behind Parliament Hill. Now the protester had resorted to some name-calling, noting, quite correctly I might add, that this jacuzzi socialist who masquerades as a friend of ordinary Canadians is a “corrupted bastard” and Singh was responding to that. The protester should have admitted that he was the one calling-out Singh for being the worthless excuse for a politician that he is. Nonetheless, it was Singh who signaled that he was prepared to get physically violent about in this dispute. The NDP’s chief clown was the guy who looked threatening. He didn’t attempt for a moment to dispute what the protester was saying, he just wanted to fight.

That’s not how Singh presented the altercation in the following days as he whined about being threatened by a protester. At the same news conference this week when Singh enjoyed the uber fantasy of being the next prime minister of Canada, one reporter had the nerve to ask this kingpin of bullshit whether his behavior with the protester was “appropriate.” The Jagmeet man was ready for that, “Sir, I don't tolerate bullies. We've seen what's been happening on the Hill for the past couple days, we got these guys that are intimidating staffers, yelling at women, harassing people. I've had people my own caucus that were harassed and intimidated, and sometimes you got to stand up to a bully.”

Sure, but you’re the bully Singh. There was no no “yelling at women;” you just threw that one in for equity’s good measure. You are such a consummate phony. Nobody’s harassing staffers either. They are trying to get a rise out of you as you continue to pretend you have “ripped up” your unholy coalition bargain with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and are now poised to bring this corrupt government down to it’s knees and get ready for an election — but just not yet, not next week when Pierre Poilievre’s Official Opposition Conservatives will be introducing a non-confidence motion and subsequent vote in the House of Commons.

Two of the most oleaginous and intellectually deficient Liberal cabinet ministers came to Singh’s rescue as well. First up at bat was Employment Minister Randy Boissonault (L-Edmonton Center), the perpetually whining politician who can’t decide if he is a cabinet minister or a lobbyist, offered his usual witless summation: “What happened the other day was not fair to Mr. Singh, and quite frankly, I think he handled it well, but we have to do more work to make sure that people in Parliament Hill, including our staffers, are protected. I have shared with the press gallery before that I have experienced this kind of harassment at my home. I've experienced it at my own barbecue earlier. It's not pleasant, and it's something that we're all having to get used to, but to not have a secure parliamentary precinct, is it that needs to be fixed? And I think Mr. Singh was right to defend himself.”

What does he mean by having “to do more work” to ensure these pesky protesters don’t get near our fragile MPs? Is he alluding to a bubble zone that would keep all but Trudeau-friendly media away from the doors of Parliament Hill? Is he looking for a way to keep all that is “not pleasant: away? Of course he is.

Randy offered more of his incisive political analysis by asking, “Why is the MP for St. Albert-Edmonton, Michael Cooper, out there having cocktails with these guys like these people have been arrested before? They've been charged before. They're harassing people who are just trying to do their work. That behavior is not acceptable. He should answer to his constituents for that.”

Boissonnault, of course, has plenty more to answer for to his constituents but he refuses to provide even vague responses to the Parliamentary committee that is investigating his highly suspect behavior. But how in the hell does he figure any of these protesters were “arrested before” or “charged before.” More blanket smears from a guy who is not fit to be in cabinet or the House of Commons and deserves to be kicked out on his corpulent behind in the next election.

Then there was failed Immigration Minister Marc Miller (L-Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs) whose Parlinfo profile lists him as a “legal expert.” Well, he sure as hell isn’t an immigration expert. Miller muttered something about Singh possessing a “purple belt” in Jujitsu and suggested that this shouldn’t be necessary for him “to feel safe. And you know, a lot of us are threats gotten worse over the last couple of years. And you know, as much as as much as I was proud of Jagmeet standing up to this guy, it shouldn't have gone to that there's a bunch of knuckleheads walking around the Hill with their own agenda.”

Hold everything! Who was threatening whom? Singh is the one with the anger management problem — as he demonstrated again this week by challenging Poilievre to a fight during Question Period.

In the House of Commons, Poilievre said about Singh “He is a fake, a phony, and a fraud, how can anyone ever believe what this sellout NDP leader says in the future?”

Reportedly, Singh then rose from his seat, threatened Poilievre and said, 'I'm right here, bro,” as he stepped away from his seat onto the floor of the House of Commons.

Singh is obviously an unstable man in search of a purpose who thinks he can solve conflict through physical violence. Didn’t the Left used to talk about that incessantly?

Miller had more nonsense to spout. “Now I think the sad part in this is that Pierre Poilievre continues to play footsies with these guys. His own Members of Parliament are out laughing it up and drinking with these guys. And that's, that's, you know, it's not a this is an insinuation. This is fact. Canadians need to see that in a clear fashion and and see where it's coming from. I think guys like Pierre Poilievre need to repudiate this disgusting behavior by people that support him.” The disgusting behavior was owned by Singh.

So Miller thinks the threats “are getting worse.” And a guy has to be a “purple belt” to feel safe on the Hill! Well, here’s some news for you Miller, you are supposed to be accountable not just to hand-picked and subsidized media who report the news the way you want them to, but also to independent and new media — and yes, even ordinary Canadians — who demand you answer some tougher questions. You don’t warrant a bubble zone to separate you from the great unwashed who don’t play the game of politics by your rules.

It’s the rest of us who need a bubble zone of protection from the politicians who want to silence unfriendly media, immobilize free speech, censor the internet, smear anyone opposing your sick policies as agents of Russia and live in an authoritarian regime that pretends to honor some semblance of democracy.

This week, Liberal hack MP Mark Gerretsen has to apologize and donate some money to the favorite charity of a woman — the journalist known as Kat Kanada — he had smeared as being a Russian asset — without any reason or a shred of evidence. Gerretsen is a pathetic excuse for an MP at the best of times but he really outdid himself this time with this partisan outpouring of venom.

You don’t warrant a bubble zone to separate you from the great unwashed who don’t play the game of politics by your rules.

How much longer must we endure these authoritarian assaults on basic freedoms in Canada? Until we can return this gang of thieves — otherwise known as the Liberal caucus — back to their well-deserved humdrum existences that should have fulfilled their narrow expectations in the past and will do so again.

How Does Democracy Die?

Canada's partisan Speaker was ready and waiting to remove Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre from the House of Commons Speaker Needs to RESIGN!

May 4 •

David Krayden

11

2

Sleepwalking to the Apocalypse

Where are the anti-nuke protesters when WWIII is actually on the horizon?

May 12 •

David Krayden

8

How the Merchants of Death Won the Cold War

Whatever happened to that "peace dividend?" Viva Frei: "There's nothing wrong with isolationism."

Jul 8 •

David Krayden

7

So the Bloc MPs Will "Pay the Price" For Serving a Foreign Power? What Do They Think They're Doing Right Now?

Canadians need to know the names of treasonous MPs now

Jun 21 •

David Krayden

7

Part I: Chapter 1: David Krayden Reads George Orwell: 1984

Chapter 1

Sep 1, 2023 •

David Krayden

7

52:37

Trump Has Kicked His Base in the Face Over Ukraine

No rational reason to be propping up House Speaker Mike Johnson over massive military aid bill

Apr 23 •

David Krayden

1

This is Another Censorship Scam from DOJ Circus Clown Merrick Garland

What exactly isn't propaganda during the Ukrane war?

Sep 7 •

David Krayden

6

1

🚨BOMBSHELL! 🚨 Biden's DHS Helped Trudeau Censor the Freedom Convoy | Stand on Guard Podcast with Receipts

US Homeland Security FOIA shows Biden was censoring the Freedom Convoy

Aug 7 •

David Krayden

17

1

Britain Fought to Keep the Nazis from Crossing the English Channel But Has Become a Dictatorship in Four Weeks

Herr Keir Starmer is a tyrant who has made Britain a clown show tyranny

Aug 31 •

David Krayden

16

5

PODCAST ROUNDUP: Biden and Trudeau Are Both Either Leaving or Losing with Viva Frei! + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 148

June 29, 2024 with David Krayden

Jun 29 •

David Krayden

7

How much longer must we endure these authoritarian assaults on basic freedoms in Canada? Until we can return this gang of thieves — otherwise known as the Liberal caucus — back to their well-deserved humdrum existences that should have fulfilled their narrow expectations in the past and will do so again.

