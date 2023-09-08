CANADIAN NEWS LINK: MY POST MILLENNIAL EXCLUSIVE: Freedom truckers' lawyers say trial of Tamara Lich, Chris Barber is about Canadians being 'shamed and vilified' for protesting Trudeau's Covid lockdowns. "It is the government and the police authorities that should be answering questions about why they chose to stand against citizens rather than with citizens."

Tamara Lich in high spirits outside the Ottawa courthouse Sept 6, 2023. Thank you to Chris Dacey (@chrisdacey) from Dacey Media for this image of Tamara Lich

Freedom on Trial

Day 3 of the Freedom Trial, I was interviewed by Clayton Morris on Redacted. We discussed what has happened in the court so far, and what is upcoming for the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

WATCH Canada's Freedom on Trial, Day 3: David Krayden on Redacted

