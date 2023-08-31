I was interviewed on Redacted today about my article in Human Events about the tragic death of Sheila Annette Lewis, who was denied a transplant, because she chose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine (even though she had proven natural immunity). It is unbelievable that mandates that are literally killing people, remain in place today, at the same time that masking and new vaccines are making their way to the forefront of the news cycle again.

The COVID-19 pandemic almost destroyed North American and European society.

It can’t happen again you say?

But it wasn’t the virus that was primarily killing us. Most people who got it were back on their feet within days.

It was the lockdowns that locked up our spirits, our hope, our natural inclination to socially interact. They broke down our society. These authoritarian flights of fancy destroyed businesses and mental health; fostered fear and addiction; and allowed the government to control our lives in a way it could never have done so swiftly in normal times.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. So, this is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change,” -Justin Trudeau, September 2020

You remember all that nonsense about COVID-19 being the catalyst for the “great reset?” This was not ephemeral nonsense from people living in their basements — which actually describes Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign — this was what creepy totalitarians like Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told us.

And do you think essential masking, lockdowns and other COVID-19 mandates cannot make a comeback just because the ludicrously left-wing “fact checker” FactCheck.org tells you this can’t happen?

So the mask became nothing but a talisman to ward off evil forces. You can put your faith in the power of a mask or a rabbit’s foot with all the ferocity and sincerity that you may muster, but it’s still not scientific.

Besides being virtually forced to get the COVID-19 — unless you had no plans to travel, work or visit friends and relatives — one of the most useless elements of state’s authoritarian health measures was masking. Governments touted the wearing of face masks as next to Godliness. It protected you; it saved the lives of your loved ones. It ensured the very future of society.

It was all rubbish.

Actually, as a myriad of studies have since shown, all masks, including the holiest N95 masks, give you no real protection against the COVID-19 virus. Masks are great when operating an airbrush, or as necessary personal protective equipment for some industrial sector businesses but forget about their ability to block those virus micro-organisms.

We kept hearing about how “the science” ensured us the masks saved lives. Actually the real science says the masks don’t work.

And it is an excellent way to breath in carbon dioxide and recycle your own germs. Like much of the unhealthy horror we endured during the pandemic, that truth has only emerged after we subjected ourselves to materials and drugs that were harmful.

We have recently learned that masks even allowed toxic chemicals to enter our bodies. Even the COVID orthodox National Institutes of Health (NIH) has admitted that “89.3% of the mask samples exhibited potential carcinogenic effects to humans.” Yet it still maintained that the masks were necessary to fight the virus.

So that’s why I’m somewhat dumbfounded to see a group of clearly unhinged people in Vancouver, B.C. descend upon the constituency office of provincial NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix and literally beg for the reinstatement of mandatory masking.

The signs said it was about masking in “health care settings” but you know that’s just the beginning.

They want their masks — and for everyone else to wear them — with such deep longing that they attacked a counter-protester who wasn’t enthusiastic about breathing his own fumes again.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, pro-mask militants beat up person who does not agree with masking up and lockdowns.

A video clip of the assault in British Columbia by the pro-mask fanatics is included in my interview with Clayton Morris on Redacted, but it is a short excerpt to comply with YouTube policies. The original video in full is posted by The Post Millennial reporter and editor Andy Ngo on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Screen captures of the Vancouver, BC assault by pro-mask protestors.

That’s just how crazy these mask zealots are.

I don’t care if people want to wear a mask to the hospital, the grocery story, in the shower or while having sex. That’s their bizarre right.

I don’t want to attack them. I might quietly laugh at the effete bureaucrats in Ottawa who wear a mask while riding their bikes or even while jogging in the crisp, clean air. But I certainly don’t have some hidden desire to de-mask them.

Mask fanatics want you covered.

And don’t think the pressure for lockdowns isn’t going to escalate.

The mainstream media is in deep denial or lying about this. There is an abundance of information on independent media that points to another wave of COVID hysteria.

Government is akin to a vicious guard dog that keeps predators outside the fence at bay and ensures our safety to some degree — until it turns its energies and rapacious hunger for greater control inward, at the people it is supposed to be defending.

A week in today’s news cycle is truly amazing. In the last week what was a so-called “conspiracy” six days ago has been creeping into the mainstream media as “science” and “expert” advice again.

Google search results for August 30, 2023. What was fact checked as an Associated Press “conspiracy” 6 days ago is now being called for by “experts.”

Just this week, President Biden, while on vacation said, "I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works," Biden told reporters. The same Fox News report says that “Some schools are returning to remote learning and mask mandates.”

Just as an animal yearns to taste blood again, the COVID mandates gave governments the world over a mechanism for control that it seeks to use again.

We must resolve to resist. And everyone this time needs to push back against the long arm of the state that wants to tie a mask around our collective face and culture again.

