Herr Keir Starmer — I refuse to believe the monarchy knighted this jackass for being a lifelong mediocrity — is the dictator of Britain. His Labour Party barely won the 2024 Labour won a vast majority in the last Parliamentary election in Britain, taking about two-thirds of the seats in the House of Commons with a paltry 33 percent of the vote – thanks to vote splitting. Yes, it may have been essential vote splitting to jumpstart the Reform Party of Nigel Farage, the only political leader in the UK who is even vaguely concerned about individual freedom, but it has nonetheless put a nonentity who imagines himself as Great Man in charge of the world’s oldest democracy.

Starmer has not only destroyed free speech in Britain in the last month, but now he wants to ban smoking in public. It is the perhaps his unique way of adding insult o injury to the harassed and harried British public. unable now to even take that puff with their pint because it might encourage 10 minutes so reflection time for Brits to contemplate just how much they despise this pudgy-faced, double talking atrocity of a febrile politician.

Or double-think, as George Orwell described it. That’s the phenomenon of believing two opposing ideas at the same time. If you look at Starmer’s policy statements over the years, he can’t be consistent about anything, except being an annoying jerk and another left-wing politician who pretends to represent the working class and ordinary people but obviously harbors incredible disdain for the common folk who are just there to gather for photo ops.

Starmer has earned the moniker of “Two-Tiered Keir” because of his unequal application of the law in a country that has suffered from the consequences of mass immigration for too long. Marauding gangs of migrants are immune from prosecution while the long-suffering Britons who are weary of seeing their country slip through their fingers are arrested on masse. In this police state, the government is actually releasing real criminals from prison to make room for “keyboard warriors,” or anyone posting opinons on the internet that run contrary to the government’s views. This used to be called fascism, communism or Nazism. Today it’s called life in the U.K.

When you watch clips of the British police entering the homes of ordinary Britons and arresting them for “Facebook crimes” you think that this is not just a gross misuse of police resources but a venomous overreach of government policy that simply wants to silence its population. Can this look any more like the dystopic world imagined by George Orwell in 1984, which, you will recall unfolds in a Great Britain that has become a dark and dirty tyranny of battered, malnourished and humiliated serfs who are afraid to even think the wrong thoughts.

Of course this is all coming to Canada too, under the provisions of the Orwellian Online Harms Act, that provides for 20 years in jail for posting "hate speech” on the internet and contains a thought crimes component where the federal government can put people under house arrest for merely contemplating what might be deemed a hate crime.

The Online Harms Act, hasn’t even passed second reading in the House of Commons but Canada’s overrated national police force is already behaving like this odious bill is the law. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police recently arrested a woman in Chilliwack for “racially offensive” posts and you can bet that this is just the beginning. Much easier to invade the living rooms or bedrooms of people sitting at their computers than to arrest killers, thieves or rapists.

In the U.K., the authorities can’t seem to find enough internet criminals so London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, a clown who has surely seen his opportunity to promote his official duties, recently warned American citizens, and citizens everywhere for that matter, that they could be extradited for any social media posts that violate UK laws.

Is he serious just out of his mind? Probably both.

"We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you,” Rowley stated.

“Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law," he stated. “You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred, there are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the publishing of material. All of those offenses are in play if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, and we will come after those individuals,” according to Fox News.

“Keyboard warrior.” That’s the criminal class you inhabit if you dare to post information that is objectionable to the First Reich of Herr Starmer. And his government will punish you for being one of these social outcasts and put you in prison for it, even if that means making room for you by evicting the murderers from the clink. And the courts in Great Britain are actually sending people to jail for three years for these factitious offences.

Don’t think the arrest this week of Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, isn’t related to all of this. French President Emmanel Macron may be a pusillanimous blowhard who thinks the Grande Armée of France is going to march against Russia, but as long as this joker remains in power, he is affront to democracy and free speech. Macron actually tricked Durov into coming to France — on the ruse of having lunch with Macron — and as soon as the internet executive set foot on French soil, he was arrested and whisked off to jail on an assortment of trumped-up charges, most notably being held responsible for any and all internet offences conducted on Telegram and for running an encryption service on it — preventing the government from snooping on your text messages. France too, is another fallen democracy in Europe.

Of course, the rioting in Britain has done nothing but justify Starmer’s authoritarianism and has provided the tin-pot dictator with the rationale he craves for locking people up for supposedly inciting violence. All dictators seek public approval for their tyranny and Starmer is no different. During the darkest days of the Soviet Union under the mechanical mass murders of Joseph Stalin, the regime sought public sanction and indeed public acclaim through one-party elections. Nazi Germany allowed plebiscites and arguably, Adolf Hitler could probably have won a popular election up until 1944 when Germany’s fate in the Second World Was clearly understood even by its propagandized population who had signed a Devil’s bargain that furnished a plentitude of security for a dearth of freedom.

The rioting in Britain has done nothing but justify Starmer’s authoritarianism and has provided the tin-pot dictator with the rationale he craves for locking people up for supposedly inciting violence.

Starmer will continue to pretend he is choking free speech in the UK in order to promote is own special brand of security. Of course the anger level in Britain against mass immigration and now the war on free speech is so high and so volatile that it could indeed lead to a sort of permanent civil unrest that might ultimately explode into a civil war. Civil wars are never a pleasant outcome to any political grievance but remember that Britain already had one civil war over the who would rule — the people or the monarchy. So it could well have another one based on the same premise.

But with so many countries around the world — and all of them formerly stalwart democracies like the U.K., Canada, Australia and the United States — opting to strangle free speech at exactly the same moment in time, you know this must have something to do with a larger, globalist agenda that seeks to extinguish both freedom and the sovereignty of the independent state.

This is all about CONTROL, a massive shift in power from the people to the elites and oligarchs and a titanic loss of freedom for the common man.

It is indeed a war against the mind of man.

