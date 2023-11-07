CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Article in The Post Millennial: Liberal MP gives the finger while voting against Conservative motion to exempt home heating from Trudeau carbon tax. After the motion was defeated, Conservative House Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay rose on a point of order to condemn MP Ken McDonald who "literally gave the finger to … Canadians."

Liberal MP Ken McDonald Gave the finger in the House of Commons during the vote on the motion to expand the carbon tax exemption to all Canadian’s heat this winter. He voted for the axe the tax carbon tax motion in October to push Justin Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on home heating oil for his own constituents in Newfoundland. Now that he got what he wanted to get re-elected he gave the finger in the House of Commons.

PODCAST: BREAKING! Trudeau Liberals Give Canadians the Finger | Stand on Guard Take 5

Watch Podcast

Cartoons of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau giving Canada the "Trudeau salute" from when he gave the finger to protestors at a BC train stop. Justin Trudeau was with his father during these protests at another inflationary cycle, at a train stop in British Columbia. Trudeau Jr. has been equally antagonistic to the west threatening the west's natural gas and oil through regulations and threats of a cap.

WATCH When Liberal MP Ken McDonald Voted Against Carbon Tax in October. This Time He Voted For It and Gave the Finger | Stand on Guard Ep 36

NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden