BREAKING! Trudeau Liberals Give Canadians the Finger on Carbon Tax| Stand on Guard Take 5
November 6, 2023: Stand on Guard Take 5 with David Krayden
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
My Article in The Post Millennial: Liberal MP gives the finger while voting against Conservative motion to exempt home heating from Trudeau carbon tax. After the motion was defeated, Conservative House Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay rose on a point of order to condemn MP Ken McDonald who "literally gave the finger to … Canadians."
PODCAST: BREAKING! Trudeau Liberals Give Canadians the Finger | Stand on Guard Take 5
WATCH When Liberal MP Ken McDonald Voted Against Carbon Tax in October. This Time He Voted For It and Gave the Finger | Stand on Guard Ep 36
